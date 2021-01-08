‘Traitor’: Lindsey Graham surrounded by Trump supporters at airport after breaking with president

Lindsey Graham walks away after speaking to reporter on 7 January about Capitol violence. (AP)
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham was escorted by police from a terminal inside Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport after a group of Donald Trump’s supporters chanted “traitor” and screamed “you work for us” after he condemned Donald Trump’s response to a violent mob at the US Capitol and baseless allegations of election fraud.

"One day you will not be able to walk down the street," one woman yells in video shared by Politico’s Daniel Lippman. “Today is the day.”

In another video, a woman calls him a “garbage human being” and demands he “audit the vote,” following calls from the president and his allies.

“You better enjoy GITMO,” she yells.

The Independent has requested comment from the senator.

More follows…

