Viktor Medvedchuk, the former Ukrainian MP suspected of high treason who was exchanged for Ukrainian prisoners, has written a pseudo-historical article accusing the Ukrainian authorities of Nazism and described the idea of creating a tribunal for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, not Vladimir Putin, the godfather to his daughter.

Source: Medvedchyk's artlicle in Russian newspaper Argumenty i Fakty [Arguments and Facts - ed.]

Details: In his article, he conducts a pseudo-historical tour, according to which, after the collapse of the USSR, the West allegedly began to revive Nazism in Ukraine and promote its ideas "through the introduction of nationalist ideology into the public consciousness of Ukrainians" so that a "Nazified Ukraine" became a "tool" against Russia.

He also repeats Russian propaganda statements that in 2014, "Western politicians and special services, with the help of the Ukrainian comprador elite, carried out an anti-constitutional pro-Nazi coup d’état in Ukraine", referring to the Revolution of Dignity, when people took to the Maidan to protest against Viktor Yanukovych's reversal of his pro-European course, after which the ex-president fled to Russia.

In the article, Medvedchuk cites the judgement of the Nuremberg Tribunal several times, trying to find some parallels between Nazi criminals and the Ukrainian authorities.

He also claims that it was during the presidency of Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Ukraine allegedly "went from a nationalist state to a Nazi dictatorship."

"Today, the whole world sees Ukraine from Zelenskyy's dream, littered with the ruins of cities and cemeteries," Medvedchuk wrote, forgetting to mention that it was Russia that invaded a foreign country, destroying cities and killing civilians.

He justifies this by the fact that "by 2022, Zelenskyy's regime has created all the conditions for the escalation of aggression against the residents of Donbas and the involvement of Russia in an armed conflict, as in Hitler's Third Reich on the eve of 1941."

"After 80 years, it is necessary to create a new international tribunal to investigate the Nazi conspiracy to seize power in Ukraine, war crimes, crimes against peace and humanity committed by the authorities of Ukraine and their Western accomplices. States that do not want a repetition of the last century's tragedy of Germany and today's Ukraine on their land should join forces and conduct a trial following the example of the Nuremberg International Military Tribunal, providing a legal assessment of the actions of Zelenskyy's Nazi regime, his predecessors, and patrons," Medvedchuk writes.

Note: In January 2023, Viktor Medvedchuk wrote an article about the war in Ukraine, in which he blamed the collective West for everything that has happened and called for Russia’s interests to be taken into account. Later, he admitted that he currently lives in Moscow after the exchange.

Background:

Ukraine has long called for the creation of a Special Tribunal for prosecuting the military and political administrations of the Russian Federation for crimes committed in Ukraine, and international lawyers have submitted a declaration for creating a special tribunal for the punishment of the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

On 11 April 2023, Anton Korynevych, Ambassador-at-Large at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reported that a decision on what a tribunal for the Russian crime of aggression would look like is yet to be made, while three different options continue to be considered.

