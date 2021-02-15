‘Traitor’ spray-painted onto Trump impeachment attorney Michael van der Veen’s home
The driveway of one of Donald Trump’s impeachment lawyers had the phrase “TRAITOR” spray-painted on it amid the former president’s impeachment trial.
The incident occurred on Friday at the home of attorney Michael van der Veen, who alongside Bruce Castor Jr and David Schoen successfully defended Mr Trump as he was acquitted on the charge of inciting the Capitol riots on Saturday.
The word “TRAITOR” was spray-painted in red paint at around 8pm onto the driveway of the attorney’s home, which is located in West Whiteland Township, Pennsylvania, around 30 miles south of Philadelphia.
Detective Scott Pezick of the West Whiteland Township Police Department told ABC News on Sunday that no arrests have yet been made.
He added that private security has been hired to protect the residence, while police have increased their presence in the neighbourhood.
Mr Pezick confirmed that Mr van der Veen was not at the property when the vandalism took place, and revealed that the authorities were alerted to the incident on Friday evening by his wife.
“She came home saw it in the driveway and called the police,” the detective said, adding that it was the only vandalism found on the property.
Mr van der Veen, a personal injury attorney by trade, was in Washington, DC, at the time of the incident, as he had made arguments in defence of Mr Trump in the Senate earlier that day.
During their arguments on Friday, Mr Trump’s attorneys accused Democrats of being hypocrites.
At one point, Mr van der Veen condemned the impeachment trial, describing it as “constitutional cancel culture”.
The trial was triggered by the Capitol riots on 6 January following a “Save America” rally outside of the White House where Mr Trump told his supporters to “walk down to the Capitol” and added: “You have to show strength, and you have to be strong.”
Five people died and several more were injured as a mob of pro-Trump supporters breached the US Capitol. A week before leaving office, Mr Trump was impeached by the House.
The vandalism to Mr van der Veen’s property came just hours before a group of demonstrators gathered outside his office in Philadelphia.
The attorney was called a “facist” as demonstrators shouted: “When van der Veen lies, what do you do? Convict. Convict,” according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.
Speaking to Fox News about the vandalism on Saturday, Mr van der Veen said: “My home was attacked. I’d rather not go into that.”
The visibly upset lawyer added: “My entire family, my business, my law firm are under siege right now.”
