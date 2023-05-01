Traitorous former pro-Russian MP Voloshyn faces 15 years in prison

Oleh Voloshyn

Investigators established that Voloshyn has spread Russian propaganda narratives and “conducted subversive activities against Ukraine” – both from the rostrum at Ukraine’s parliament, as well as in numerous interviews and television broadcasts.

“According to SBU counterintelligence data, Voloshyn deliberately tried to manipulate public opinion of Ukrainian citizens in the interests of the aggressor country,” Ukraine’s SBU security service reported on Telegram on May 1.

Voloshyn has also publicly justified the creation and activities of the Donbas puppet authorities.

Law enforcement documented that Voloshyn had inflicted intentional bodily harm to another citizen.

Before Russia’s full-scale invasion, Voloshyn fled Ukraine and is currently hiding in Russia. Prosecutors will request a special trial to bring him to justice, the SBU said.

Voloshyn faces up to 15 years in prison under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Treason (Part 1 of Art. 111)

Intentional infliction of minor bodily harm (Part 1 of Art. 125).

Ukraine’s parliament deprived Voloshyn of his parliamentary powers on Feb. 24, 2023.

The United States imposed sanctions against him in January 2022 for “destabilization” in Ukraine.

