The Traitors airs most shocking seduction results

The Traitors' latest episode has seen Ross Carson join Harry and Andrew as Traitors – seemingly to bring them down from within.

Charlotte Chilton had earlier been banished at the roundtable, after receiving six votes against two for Jasmine and one for Jaz. The Faithfuls were soon reeling as Charlotte confirmed she was not a traitor.

"I've never felt so validated, after meeting such wonderful people. It seems like I've been a bit of collateral damage to [ally] Paul by the looks of it," she explained.

Before long, it was time for the Traitors to convene once again as Harry revealed to Andrew he'd secretly won a shield in the day's mission.

Harry came up with a plan to seduce another Traitor that night, then pretend at breakfast the following morning that the Traitors had failed to murder him because of the shield.

Harry and Andrew made a potentially fatal error by selecting Ross to join them, though they were unaware he harbored a secret grudge against the Traitors.

"Oh, for f**ck's sake," Ross sighed as he received the offer letter. "I do not want this, I do not want any of this. I want a nice, happy game."

However, he decided he would join the Traitors to find out who'd murdered Diane earlier in the week while swearing he'd take his "revenge" on them.

Ross does have a history of keeping secrets since the players still have no idea that Diane is his mum.

At the beginning of Friday's (January 19) episode, the traitors had struck again as they murdered Charlie Bees, with Harry explaining he'd intended to use the murder as a way to frame Charlotte.

"The hardest thing about murder is you're not able... to say goodbye," Charlie said after she received the Traitors' death warrant.

Next, it was off to the mission for the remaining Traitors and Faithful, where they had to search for gold in a tunnel maze. In an I'm a Celebrity-style twist, all of the drains were infested with creepy crawlies.

Harry sabotaged the team by nabbing one of the immunity shields during the mission, though he was clocked by Mollie (who agreed to keep it secret). The team ultimately won £5,000 when Evie agreed to sacrifice £1,000 to ensure the rest of the squad successfully escaped.

Ahead of the roundtable, Jaz was openly suspicious of Harry even though others initially dismissed his theories. Harry made a potential tactical mistake by admitting to Jaz and Zack that he'd won the shield.

