The Traitors' Andrew reveals unaired relationship theories

The Traitors star Andrew Jenkins has revealed the show's unaired relationship theories.

Friday's (January 26) jaw-dropping finale saw Faithfuls Jaz Singh, Mollie Pearce and Evie Morrison and Traitors Harry Clark and Andrew try to suss each other out one last time.

The endgame saw Mollie, Harry and Jaz successfully oust Andrew, before Jaz threw a spanner in the works as he opted to banish again. In a shocking turn of events, Mollie decided to change her vote, resulting in Jaz being eliminated from the game.

As the last remaining Traitor, Harry — who had deceived his fellow players since day one — took the entire prize fund, leaving Mollie distraught.

Paul Chappells - BBC

Speaking to Digital Spy and other press following the show's dramatic conclusion, Andrew revealed that the cast suspected various familial connections throughout the series.

"I thought, perhaps, Harry and Mollie were a couple... everyone had their suspicions there," he said, adding: "People said me and Miles were a couple, so that's crazy!

"Because Miles mentioned he had Welsh family, and he was obviously married to a man... there was a rumour going round, people were coming up to me saying, 'Have you heard the rumours?' I said, 'What?'

"'You and Miles are an item!'"

BBC

Andrew continued: "I said, 'No!' I'm not knocking him, he's a lovely, lovely, attractive man, but no. It's funny, there's so many little rumours going round in the cast. You do something wrong... you're a Traitor if you blink! It's an intense environment."

The reality star went on to reflect on Diane and Ross's secret mother-son relationship, admitting that they look "identical" now that he's out of the castle.

"While you're in there... they had two completely different accents, and nobody had any idea," he said.

The Traitors series 2 airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. For further details, check out the full Traitors series 2 release schedule here.

