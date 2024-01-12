The Traitors banished player confirms massive twist that was blocked

The Traitors series 2 spoilers follow.

The Traitors banished player Ash has revealed a massive twist that was blocked by other players.

Ash became the first Traitor eliminated from the game in this week's episodes, partly due to the suspicion of Faithful member Diane.

In an interview with The Radio Times, Ash revealed that she'd actually tried to engineer Diane being murdered earlier in the series.

"Diane – she was on my hit list, but the boys wouldn't let me do it," the player recalled. "And now if you think about it, because I'm out and she'd been accusing me so much, people are going to be like, 'Hey, Diane you were right!'"

Following her banishment earlier this week, Ash admitted that she felt "blindsided" to have had her sabotage rumbled so early in the game.

Diane remains in the game with a massive secret of her own — she's been playing the entire game with her son Ross thus far.

Viewers learned of the pair's familial relationship after Diane laughed off incorrect suspicion that she was somehow related to fellow player Paul.

"I can't believe it was suggested that Paul was my son," she said in a confessional interview. "I mean he's about three times taller than me, he's got red hair. Paul just couldn't be my son — but Ross is."

If you need a refresher on The Traitors series 2's release schedule, we've got a handy rundown that can ensure you never miss a shocking moment.

