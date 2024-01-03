The Traitors LIVE: Claudia Winkleman kicks off season 2 with new cast

The Traitors, the BBC’s hit reality show where deception and lying could win you big money, is back on our screens.

The Bafta-winning show returns tonight (3 January), with 22 new contestants setting up camp in a Scottish castle, where they’re secretly split into “Traitors” and “Faithfuls”.

The “Traitors” are aiming to get to the end of the game undetected, while the “Faithfuls” are trying to catch them. For those left standing at the end, there is their share of the up to £120,000 prize pot.

You can meet the class of 2024 – including an insurance broker, a photographer, and a clairvoyant – here.

Claudia Winkleman is back at the show’s helm, with the series two trailer promising an even more explosive second series.

Follow along for updates from tonight’s show...

Welcome to The Traitors live blog!

18:07 , Isobel Lewis

Hi all! It’s t-minus three hours until The Traitors is back on our screens, and we’re going to be live-blogging tonight’s first episode!

Follow along for updates – and everything you need to know about series two...