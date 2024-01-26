The Traitors' Mollie Pearce responds to finale betrayal

The Traitors series two finale spoilers.

The Traitors series two runner-up Mollie Pearce has reacted to being betrayed by Harry Clark in the jaw-dropping series two finale.

Mollie lost out on the £95K grand prize in Friday night's (January 26) finale where she discovered her close friend Harry had been lying to her the entire game about being a traitor.

Her initial reaction was an understandable one, as she tearfully yelled "f**k" a few times before fleeing the room to cry.

The moment was particularly painful to watch because Mollie has revealed she changed her vote in the final banishment at the last moment.

BBC

"I wrote Harry's name down first, and I changed it… He played an excellent game so fair play to him," Mollie admitted after the revelation.

Harry appeared to be extremely concerned about his mate Mollie's reaction, later saying in his confessional that he hoped to make things up to her.

"Mollie is the reason I'm here. I need to gain her trust back. I don't know if that's possible but I've got to try," he said.



Appearing live on Traitors: Uncloaked on BBC Two, Mollie admitted it was "tough" to watch footage of herself breaking down.

"I think, deep down, I probably knew [Harry was a traitor], but that slight doubt, I just couldn't do it," she recalled. "It's a tough one, but it is what it is."

BBC

Asked by Ed Gamble if she was on good terms with Harry now, Mollie said: "Oh yeah, [we're] fine. I still think he's a Faithful, to be honest… Going from thinking you've won with your best mate to [losing], it was rough."

Mollie was consoled by both Ed and Claudia Winkleman, with the Traitors presenter telling her everyone empathised with her for trusting Harry.

"You are loved," Claudia assured her.

The Traitors series 2 airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. For further details, check out the full Traitors series 2 release schedule here.

