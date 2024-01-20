The Traitors star Paul pitches All Stars with Amanda, Wilf and Diane

The Traitors spoilers follow.

Recently eliminated Traitors star Paul Gorton has pitched the idea of an All Stars season featuring former cast mate Diane Carson, and season one traitors Wilf Webster and Amanda Lovett.

Paul recently became the third Traitor of season two to be banished following Ash and Miles, after fellow Traitor Harry turned on Paul for throwing his name into the ring for banishment.

Speaking to the Daily Star, Paul has already teased a return to the Claudia Winkleman-fronted franchise – and he wants previous Traitors to join him.

"I'd love to do it again, absolutely," he said.

He then went on to reveal his dream list of cast mates for a Traitors 'All Stars' series.

"Season three – bring me back, and Harry. Can you imagine an All Stars with me, Harry, Amanda, Wilf and Diane? None of us would trust each other, it would be brilliant."

Harry is the only original Traitor still in the running to steal the prize pot. He and Paul recruited Andrew, and the most recent episode (January 19) saw Harry and Andrew successfully recruit Ross to the dark side.

Wilf, meanwhile, recently revealed whether he himself would be up for a return to The Traitors in the future.

Speaking to Digital Spy, Wilf said: "At first, when I came out and watched it, everyone kept asking would you go in again and I was like 'No, never.' But the more I've had time to digest it and enjoy it and rewatch it, I'm like, 'Do you know what, it was a really great experience and really fun.'

"I'd love to have a chance to actually win this time, so you never know, maybe one day."

He added: "I think if I was to go and do it again, I'd want to be a Faithful to try it."

