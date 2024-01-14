The Traitors US host Alan Cumming admits he feels “like a James Bond villain”

The Traitors and The Traitors US spoilers follow.



The Traitors US star Alan Cumming has revealed that he feels "like a James Bond villain" while hosting the second season of the reality TV spectacle.

The Scottish actor – who did actually star in the 1995 Bond film GoldenEye – is currently playing Claudia Winkleman's counterpart in the American version of dastardly reality series The Traitors.

Speaking to BBC News, Cumming has revealed that his role has resulted in him feeling pretty treacherous himself: "I can see them. I do feel like a James Bond villain."

Whereas the British version of The Traitors stars members of the public, the second season of its Stateside cousin is made up of a cast of entirely reality TV stars – and, for some reason, former Speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow.

"It heightens the drama, they understand how to do drama," Cumming said on the cast of seasoned TV personalities and celebrities.

He also added that he exaggerates his Scottish accent on the show, resulting in, "me playing Moira Rose from Schitt's Creek playing Alan Cumming".



The Traitors US has thus far eliminated two Faithfuls – RuPaul's Drag Race alum Peppermint and Marcus Jordan, Michael Jordan's son.

The Traitors – Big Brother star Dan Gheesling, Real Housewives of Atlanta's Phaedra Parks and Survivor's Parvati Shallow – have also murdered The Real World: Key West's Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio and Dancing with the Stars pro Maks.

The most recent episode of the British Traitors series ended on a gripping cliffhanger.

After successfully banishing Anthony at the round table (and having murdered Tracey the night before), Harry, Paul and Miles were tasked with passing one player a poison chalice at a party, which would result in that person's 'murder'.

At the end of the episode, Miles was seen handing it to Diane just before the credits rolled.

The Traitors US air on Peacock in the US. A UK release date is TBA.





