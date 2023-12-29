The Traitors' Wilf Webster confirms co-stars he's still in contact with

The Traitors UK series 1 spoilers follow.

Wilf Webster has revealed the Traitors co-stars he's still in contact with.

The reality star appeared in the first season of the BBC One reality show, where he very nearly stole the grand prize from winners Hannah Byczkowski and Meryl Williams with his treachery.

Speaking to Digital Spy one year on from his season airing, Wilf assured us there are no hard feelings with any of those former co-stars he 'murdered' or 'banished' throughout the game.

"I speak to near enough all of them. Some people have gone back to normality a little back. Then there's a group of us that's gone on and are doing crazy stuff," he told us.

"The people I speak to mostly are the people that are doing stuff — so like Hannah, who is smashing the comedy scene with her Ghost Huns podcast. So I do chat to her. We don't meet up that much as she's travelling a lot."

Wilf went on: "I chat to [fellow Traitor] Amanda quite a bit. She's literally here, there and everywhere, and she lives in Wales, which is hard. And then Tom — I speak to Tom a lot, probably more than anyone. He's been really cool with me, and he helps me with social media. He's helped me produce some of my content and has been really supportive.

"We're all quite close still."

The Traitors is now only days away from launching its second series on BBC One — and Wilf has predicted there will be some "twists" to the format this time around.

"It's not going to be exactly as you've just seen on season one," he teased. "Nobody wants to see that either. People are going to want to see things that are a bit different."

The Traitors series 2 premieres on January 3.

