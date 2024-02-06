The Traitors winner Harry makes "childhood dream come true"

The Traitors winner Harry Clark is a staunch supporter of Chelsea Football Club, and has recently fulfilled his "childhood dream" with a trip to Stamford Bridge.

Harry, who was the last Traitor standing on the second season of the hit BBC show, took to Instagram to share pictures of himself posing on the pitch holding one of the Premier League team's signature blue shirts.

"Childhood dream come true," Harry wrote in the caption, adding blue heart emojis. "Thank you everyone."

The post also includes shots of Harry with players Levi Colwill, Reece James and Marcus Bettinelli, who all commented with blue heart emoji.

"What a guy," Bettinelli also wrote.

Harry's co-star Paul Gorton chimed in to write: "Lovely stuff, Last pic is my favourite," tagging goalie Bettinelli in his comment, and Brian Davidson added: "You'll be playing up front next."

Ash Bibi also shared her excitement, writing: "Look at you go Haribo!"

As for Harry, he recently had to defend himself from accusations he didn't need the £95K cash prize from the show after fans noticed some old pictures of him leading a lavish lifestyle, including flying on a private jet.

"I wish I had a private jet and I wish I had the money to go on a private jet. It's a waste of money, to be honest," Harry told Metro, crediting his girlfriend Anna Maynard, who's a CBBC presenter and the sister of pop star Conor Maynard, for the opportunity to go on the jet.

"Everyone thinks I'm rich but I was very lucky to meet my other half, whose brothers have worked amazingly hard since they were 15, and I've somehow managed to silver-tongue my way through and weave my way into their lifestyle."

The Traitors series 1-2 are streaming on BBC iPlayer.

