Trajan Group Holdings (ASX:TRJ) shareholders have endured a 54% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

The nature of investing is that you win some, and you lose some. Unfortunately, shareholders of Trajan Group Holdings Limited (ASX:TRJ) have suffered share price declines over the last year. In that relatively short period, the share price has plunged 54%. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Trajan Group Holdings because we don't have a long term history to look at. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 11% in the last 90 days.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year Trajan Group Holdings grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

When a company has just transitioned to profitability, earnings per share growth is not always the best way to look at the share price action. So it makes sense to check out some other factors.

Trajan Group Holdings' revenue is actually up 40% over the last year. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. You can see what analysts are predicting for Trajan Group Holdings in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 1.5% in the last year, Trajan Group Holdings shareholders might be miffed that they lost 54%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. With the stock down 11% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Trajan Group Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Trajan Group Holdings is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

