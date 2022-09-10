Is Trajan Group Holdings Limited (ASX:TRJ) Trading At A 39% Discount?

How far off is Trajan Group Holdings Limited (ASX:TRJ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) AU$16.7m AU$18.8m AU$20.4m AU$21.6m AU$22.6m AU$23.5m AU$24.3m AU$25.0m AU$25.6m AU$26.2m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ 5.98% Est @ 4.74% Est @ 3.86% Est @ 3.25% Est @ 2.83% Est @ 2.53% Est @ 2.32% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 6.2% AU$15.7 AU$16.6 AU$17.1 AU$17.0 AU$16.8 AU$16.4 AU$16.0 AU$15.5 AU$15.0 AU$14.4

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$160m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.8%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.2%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$26m× (1 + 1.8%) ÷ (6.2%– 1.8%) = AU$617m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$617m÷ ( 1 + 6.2%)10= AU$340m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AU$500m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of AU$2.0, the company appears quite good value at a 39% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Trajan Group Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.019. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For Trajan Group Holdings, we've compiled three important aspects you should assess:

Risks: To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Trajan Group Holdings . Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for TRJ's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

