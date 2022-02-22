What is a tranche? Here's what some key words from Biden's remarks on Russia, Ukraine mean

President Joe Biden officially declared sanctions against Russia, saying the country is in "the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine" after President Vladimir Putin sent troops into territories along the Ukraine border, something Biden said is a violation of international law.

In his remarks Tuesday on the standoff in Ukraine, Biden said all measures being taken on Russia are "totally defensive moves" by the United States, and he has no plans in engaging armed forces against Russia.

"I'm announcing the first tranche of sanctions to impose costs on Russia in response to their actions," he said.

Here is what some of the things Biden said mean, and what happens next in the U.S. role in the Ukraine situation.

Is Russia invading Ukraine?

Biden said Russia is in the beginning stages of invading Ukraine because of its decision to send armed forces into Ukraine. Putin received authorization from the upper chamber of his country's parliament to place troops outside the country as he said they are deploying the military in rebel regions of Ukraine.

About 150,000 troops are deployed on three sides of neighboring Ukraine.

"An invasion is an invasion, and that is what is underway," said Jon Finer, principal deputy national security adviser.

What are sanctions? What is a tranche?

Sanctions are financial penalties against a country as a form of economic pressure. Biden said the U.S. will impose a "first tranche" of sanctions against Russia, meaning the U.S. will be withholding portions of financial assistance provided to the country. Sanctions Biden mentioned included those against Russian "elites" and blocking the country from receiving Western financing.

Sanctions have been issued on Russia before. In 2014, sanctions were put in place after Russia's annexation of the Crimean Peninsula.

Biden said the sanctions will continue to increase if Russia does not cooperate and pull out of invading Ukraine.

What is international law?

Biden said Putin violated international law by saying Ukraine is a territory created by Russia.

"Who in the Lord’s name does Putin think gives him the right to declare new so-called countries on territory that belongs to his neighbors?" Biden said.

The United Nations says one of its primary goals is to uphold international law.

"International law defines the legal responsibilities of States in their conduct with each other, and their treatment of individuals within State boundaries," the organization says. "International law's domain encompasses a wide range of issues of international concern, such as human rights, disarmament, international crime, refugees, migration, problems of nationality, the treatment of prisoners, the use of force, and the conduct of war, among others."

What is NATO territory? Is Ukraine part of NATO?

Technically no, but the North Atlantic Treaty Organization comprises many countries near Ukraine, including Poland, Hungary and Romania. All 30 members of the organization are political and military allies.

Despite Ukraine not being a member, NATO has partnered with the country for decades because it believes a "sovereign, independent and stable Ukraine, firmly committed to democracy and the rule of law, is key to Euro-Atlantic security." The NATO-Ukraine Commission was created in 1997 to better strengthen cooperation.

Biden said that because of Ukraine's partnership with NATO, the U.S. will defend the territory and any other NATO territories threatened by Russia.

