Trane Technologies Named One of Fortune's Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production

SWORDS, Ireland --News Direct-- Trane Technologies

SWORDS, Ireland, September 7, 2022 /3BL Media/ - Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, has been named to the top ten of Fortune’s list of the Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production™ 2022.

The list is based on survey responses from over 57,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies in the manufacturing and production industries. The survey enables employees to share feedback about their organization’s culture, and companies are assessed on employee experiences across race, gender, age, disability status, role and other aspects.

“Our manufacturing and production workforce are vital to advancing our Trane Technologies’ purpose of boldly challenging what’s possible for a sustainable world,” said Mairéad Magner, Trane Technologies’ senior vice president and chief human resources officer. “They make the innovative products that are essential for our customers’ success, and have earned this honor by co-creating an environment that uplifts our people and our communities.”

Trane Technologies is helping solve for some of the world’s biggest sustainability challenges and inspiring industry and global change with its 2030 Sustainability Commitments. These commitments include the company’s “Opportunity for All” pledge which aims to achieve gender parity in leadership, workforce diversity reflective of its communities, and community support to advance equitable education and pathways to green and Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) careers.

# # #

About Trane TechnologiesTrane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. For more on Trane Technologies, visit tranetechnologies.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Trane Technologies on 3blmedia.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/trane-technologies-named-one-of-fortunes-best-workplaces-in-manufacturing-and-production-853907069