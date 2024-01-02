Tranquil weather expected, before cold spell hits metro Phoenix later this week

Phoenix residents can expect mild weather on Tuesday, before two storm systems later in the week bring cooler temperatures to the Phoenix metro area, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday’s weather is expected to be sunny and tranquil, with high temperatures in the mid-60s and lows in the mid-40s.

“That is right around normal for this time of year,” Gabriel Lojero, a meteorologist with weather service, said.

That could change on Wednesday evening when a weather system is expected to bring scattered light rain across Arizona. Lojero estimates that most areas will see less than a tenth of an inch of precipitation that evening.

An even bigger weather system is forecast to hit the region on Sunday, which could usher in much colder air. Much of the Phoenix metro area could see freezing temperatures, with high temperatures barely reaching 50 degrees.

Phoenicians should be mindful of the impact the cold could have on the region, including for people experiencing homelessness, pets who are not accustomed to lower temperatures, or their own households, Lojero said.

“People should take all the necessary precautions to protect any sort of vegetation, or pipes, that have the potential to freeze.”

