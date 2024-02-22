Trans athletes banned from women's sports at Nassau Co. facilities
The order only applies to female competitive sports, not co-ed sports, or in sports where biological females want to compete against males.
The order only applies to female competitive sports, not co-ed sports, or in sports where biological females want to compete against males.
All 134 FBS programs have agreed to participate in the game.
The NFT space may be down substantially from all-time highs, but brands and loyalty programs looking to reach fans in new ways can still find value, said Steve Kaczynski, co-author of the book “The Everything Token” and community lead for Starbucks Odyssey. “I think this year we’re going to see a lot of community-based brand building,” he shared on TechCrunch’s Chain Reaction podcast. Starbucks launched Starbucks Odyssey in 2022 as its initial foray into the web3 world.
'Gives my achy hands a break,' said one of 78,500 happy shoppers.
VW and Audi are recalling more than a quarter million vehicles to address faulty seals in fuel pumps that could pose a fire risk.
Novavax has resolved a potentially expensive battle with Gavi, opening up a pathway for the company to get out of the red.
Hero Journey Club is a budding mental health service for gamers that aims to offer a safe space for people to find community do inner work.
X announced it will block certain accounts and posts in India following executive orders from the government. It is appealing the orders and states that the platform doesn't agree with them.
Investing app Grifin today officially launched its anticipated investing model called “Adaptive Investing,” which enables you to automatically invest in your favorite brands that you frequently shop from. Grifin was founded in 2017 with the hope of making investing less intimidating and normalizing it for people who aren’t that financially savvy. To date, Grifin has raised more than $11 million from a notable list of investors, including TTV Capital, Rise of the Rest, Gaingels, NevCaut Ventures, Mana Ventures, Sidecut Ventures, Miami Angels and Playtap Media Ventures, along with Witz Ventures co-founder Austin Hankwitz and GGV Capital managing partner Hans Tung.
The adoption of open banking and instant payments is moving slowly in the United States compared to other markets around the world, for example, Brazil. Until then, the co-founders of Zūm Rails say the experiences consumers have with payments continues to be fragmented, meaning companies have to create a tech stack to provide a wide range of services to their customers. The Montreal-based company is taking the approach of providing an all-in-one payments gateway that merges open banking with instant payments.
Rep. Jim Clyburn told Yahoo News that young and Black voters could decide the 2024 presidential election as young voters start to lean less on Biden as their favored candidate.
Watching your favorite sport is about to get a lot more expensive, one streamer is warning.
Intel will be manufacturing Microsoft's next custom chip using its 18A node process.
“Nobody wants to be on Netflix as a losing team,” third baseman Rafael Devers told reporters. “That's a bad look.”
Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres is set to be a free agent after this season.
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) concluded Elon Musk ordered Twitter employees to take actions that would have violated a 2022 FTC consent decree regarding consumers’ data privacy and security.
In order to make sense of Trump's often-overlapping election and court dates, we’ve put together a comprehensive timeline that is constantly being updated.
When the large cloud providers have excess compute capacity, they tend to discount it through programs like AWS's and Azure's spot instances. NodeShift aims to take this concept and expand it well beyond the big clouds -- and with stronger guarantees -- by providing a single API for access to excess compute, storage and graphics accelerators from independent data center operators and through connections to low-cost decentralized web services like Akash and Filecoin. Epic Games also joined as an angel investor.
In today's edition: How to fix the NBA All-Star Game, the numbers behind the Niners' OT decision, 6-on-6 lacrosse, and more.
This anti-aging treatment helps keep fine lines and puffiness in check.
On the ticket: AirPods for $99, a smart TV for under $160 and a Roomba for just $169.