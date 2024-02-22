Trans athletes banned from women's sports at Nassau Co. facilities

TechCrunch

The adoption of open banking and instant payments is moving slowly in the United States compared to other markets around the world, for example, Brazil. Until then, the co-founders of Zūm Rails say the experiences consumers have with payments continues to be fragmented, meaning companies have to create a tech stack to provide a wide range of services to their customers. The Montreal-based company is taking the approach of providing an all-in-one payments gateway that merges open banking with instant payments.