Trans-Care receives Ivy Tech Outstanding Alumni Employer award

Nov. 27—Trans-Care Ambulance has received the Ivy Tech 2023 Outstanding Alumni Employer Award.

The award, created by the Ivy Tech Alumni Council, celebrates local employers who demonstrate a commitment to education and develop meaningful partnerships with Ivy Tech and its alumni.

"Trans-Care embodies how a local employer can come alongside Ivy Tech to create a partnership that is not only mutually beneficial to both the campus and the employer, but ultimately to the entire community," said Nick Givens, chair of the Ivy Tech Terre Haute alumni council.

Based in Terre Haute, Trans-Care Ambulance supported the 2022 renovation of the paramedic science classroom and laboratory at the Ivy Tech Terre Haute campus.

The updated spaces have a modern aesthetic and have made the transition from lecture to lab a seamless experience for students.

The paramedic science program at Ivy Tech is a selective admission program with limited seats. Since 2020, the program has nearly doubled its enrollment.

The curriculum includes lectures, demonstrations, in-class skill practice sessions, and clinical rotations. The program offers short-term certificates, workforce certifications, and an associate degree educational track.

President and chief executive officer of Trans-Care Ambulance, Russ Ferrell, accepted the award at Ivy Tech's annual Chancellor's Club Dinner on Oct. 24.

Founded in 1992, Trans-Care provides emergency medical transportation services to West Central Indiana and surrounding areas. As the company has grown to account for over 300 employees, so has the interest in skilling up the workforce.