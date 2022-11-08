Trans Influencer Nikita Dragun Arrested, Charged With Felony

Nikita

Beauty influencer Nikita Dragun was arrested on Monday night in Miami after allegedly causing a ruckus and throwing water in a police officer's face.

Guests and employees at The Goodtime Hotel claimed Dragun was walking around the pool area naked and then later caused a disturbance in her room, according to TMZ. Hotel security knocked on Dragun's door only to have her open it and then allegedly slam it in their face. Police were later called and knocked on Dragun's door with security in two; Dragun responded by opening the door, saying "Do you want more?," and spraying the security guards and police officers with an open water bottle, according to the report.

Dragun was then swiftly arrested and marched from the hotel in handcuffs; she was charged with felony battery of a police officer and a count of battery and one of disturbance, both misdemeanors, and given a $5,000 bond after being booked at a Miami-Dade prison.

Since rising to fame around 2015, the Belgian-born influencer amassed tens of millions of social media followers for her videos and make-up tutorials. She's also courted controversy by attending COVID-era parties and releasing a song called "DICK," where she posted memes of the song's title over the faces of other transgender individuals.