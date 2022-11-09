Trans Influencer Nikita Dragun Reportedly Being Held in a Men's Prison

nikita dragun

YouTuber Nikita Dragun was arrested on Monday night after throwing a water bottle at a cop. And now, she is reportedly being held in a men’s prison.

Dragun, who’s real name is Nikita Nguyen, had allegedly been walking around the pool in a luxury Miami hotel naked and throwing water on hotel staff when the cops were called on her. By the time they arrived, Dragun was back in her room, playing loud music.

Police say they knocked on her door several times before she answered. When they said she needed to follow hotel rules, she allegedly slammed the door on them. When she opened the door again and asked “do you want more?” and threw a water bottle at the cops, they arrested her immediately.

According to a police report obtained by TMZ, Dragun was booked for felony battery on a police officer, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, and misdemeanor battery. Battery on a police officer is punishable by up to five years in prison in Florida.

The fact that Dragun might have to spend five years being abused and tortured in a men’s prison for throwing a water bottle at a cop is ludicrous. However, no matter what crimes she’s committed, no woman deserves to be placed in a men’s prison, and that’s what is happening to Dragun, a video of her talking to a judge revealed.

“Your honor, may I ask one question: Do I have to stay here in the men’s unit still?” Dragun, who appears on the verge of tears and a breakdown, is seen asking in a recorded Zoom call with a judge.

“Yeah, I don’t make the rules up there,” the judge replied. “But a possible accommodation for you is a separate area.”

According to an investigation by NBC news in 2020, the vast majority of incarcerated trans people in the U.S. are being held in facilities based on their assigned gender at birth, not their true gender.

Out of the 4,890 transgender state prisoners that NBC was able to track in 45 states and Washington, D.C., only 15 were in prisons matching their current gender.

Story continues

According to all reports, trans women in men’s prisons are subject to increased abuse, violence, and sexual assault. Additionally, there is the psychological torture of being unable to express your true gender and be correctly gendered.

Nikita Dragun has plenty of reasons to not like her. She’s been accused of Blackfishing and cultural appropriation, and obviously mistreated hotel staff. However, there is no justification for these human rights violations against her right now.

RELATED | Dwyane Wade Claps Back at Ex-Wife's Comments About Daughter Zaya