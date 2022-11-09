Trans Influencer Nikita Dragun Sent to Men's Prison After Arrest

Dragun

After her Monday arrest at a Miami Beach, Fla., hotel for assaulting a police officer and other lesser charges, social media influencer Nikita Dragun was placed in a men’s prison, according to her publicist.

"The situation with Nikita, who is legally female, being placed in a men’s unit of a Florida jail is extremely disturbing and dangerous,” her publicist, Jack Ketsoyan of Full Scope Public Relations, said in a statement. “This decision made by the Miami-Dade County Corrections Department directly violates their protocol, which mandates that transgender inmates are classified and housed based on safety needs and gender identity. Nikita has been released and is now safe. Thank you for respecting her privacy during this time.”

A detective at the Miami-Dade Police Department referred a request for comment to the Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department. This story will be updated if a statement from the corrections department is received.

Dragun, a beauty influencer with millions of social media followers, was arrested at the Goodtime Hotel after allegedly causing a ruckus and throwing water in a police officer’s face.

Guests and employees at the Goodtime Hotel claimed Dragun was walking around the pool area naked and then later caused a disturbance in her room, according to TMZ. Hotel security knocked on Dragun's door only to have her open it and then allegedly slam it in their face. Police were later called and knocked on Dragun's door with security in tow; Dragun responded by opening the door, saying "Do you want more?" and spraying the security guards and police officers with an open water bottle, according to the report.

Dragun was then swiftly arrested and marched from the hotel in handcuffs; she was charged with felony battery of a police officer and a count of battery and one of disturbance, both misdemeanors, and given a $5,000 bond after being booked at a Miami-Dade jail.

Since rising to fame around 2015, the Belgian-born influencer amassed tens of millions of social media followers for her videos and make-up tutorials. She's also courted controversy by attending COVID-era parties and releasing a song called "DICK," where she posted memes of the song's title over the faces of other transgender individuals.