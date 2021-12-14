Trans people excluded from Pennsylvania hate crimes law in year of record-setting violence

Sammy Gibbons, York Daily Record
·6 min read

Chyna Carrillo died just two weeks shy of her 25th birthday. She succumbed to injuries suffered when the man she was dating beat her — inside a house next to the nursing home where she worked in New Wilmington.

Authorities don’t know the attacker’s motives — police killed Juan Carter Hernandez after he disregarded demands to stop beating Carrillo, who also went by Chyna Cardenas. Authorities do know that a decade earlier Hernandez pleaded guilty to murdering his wife, Kandace Hernandez.

An investigation did not find evidence that Carrillo was a victim of a hate crime, the Lawrence County District Attorney’s office told the USA TODAY Network. But when Carrillo died in February, she became the seventh person added to the Human Rights Campaign list of lives lost in acts of anti-transgender violence in 2021.

This year’s list tallied the highest number of deaths since the organization started tracking fatal violence against transgender people eight years ago. At least 50 transgender and gender-nonconforming people, including five in Pennsylvania, were killed in the U.S. as of Dec. 13. “At least” is key because these stories often don’t get told, or victims are misidentified in official reports, according to the Human Rights Campaign.

Most of the people listed were Black and Latinx transgender women, like Carrillo. While Pennsylvania hate crime law covers race, color and national origin, it does not protect people who experience violence because of their gender identity or sexual orientation. Pennsylvania is one of 13 states, along with its neighbors West Virginia and Ohio, that exclude these characteristics in their hate crime laws, according to a recent report from the Movement Advancement Project.

PA lost five to anti-trans violence: Before she was shot dead in York, Whispering Wind Bear Spirit was a fearless peacemaker

The report highlighted how legislation could protect LGBTQ people. But hate crime laws comprise just one piece of a much larger puzzle that, when finished, reveals methods to curb anti-transgender violence.

“Transgender people — and particularly Black and Latina transgender women — are marginalized, stigmatized and criminalized in our country,” Rodrigo Heng-Lehtinen, executive director of the National Center for Transgender Equality, said in a statement.

The Matthew Shepard and James Byrd, Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act, a federal legislation, went into place in 2009. Shepard, a gay college student, died after suffering a brutal attack in 1998, the same year that white supremacists killed Byrd, a Black father of three.

Shepard's attack is considered "the most notorious anti-gay hate crime in American history," his mother Judy Shepard wrote in the MAP report's foreword. But authorities did not charge the attackers with a hate crime because such a statute did not exist in Wyoming (the state's hate crime law now mentions sexual orientation but not gender identity).

While hate crime laws help, they "can and should be more impactful" and work alongside preventative measures to block hate crimes from occurring in the first place, Judy Shepard wrote.

"Unfortunately, no single law can solve the complex problem of hate violence or undo the centuries of racism, homophobia, transphobia, anti-Semitism, bigotry and violence that are woven into the fabric of American history," she said in the foreword.

Transgender people face a "dramatically higher" risk of experiencing intimate partner violence than cisgender people, according to a study published in the American Journal of Public Health, putting Carrillo in greater danger because of her identity. The MAP report found transgender people are four times more likely to become victims of violent crime than people who identify with their gender assigned at birth.

Pennsylvania’s largest city, Philadelphia, has a local hate crime law that includes gender and sexual orientation. The general assembly amended an existing law in 2002 to add those characteristics. The state Supreme Court later decided combining the texts violated the single-subject rule and voided the extended protections.

"Ever since then, we've been trying to amend the existing hate crime statute to incorporate protections for the LGBTQ+ community and the disability community without any success," said state Rep. Dan Frankel, D-Allegheny, who has introduced several bills over his career to protect LGBTQ people.

The majority of Pennsylvanians support LGBTQ people's civil rights and related legislation, said Rep. Brian Sims, D-Philadelphia, who was the first openly gay member of the House. But the Republican-led legislature "won't allow this issue to move at all," he said.

There hasn't been a majority in the Assembly who supports LGBTQ rights for years, said Thomas Ude Jr., the legal and public policy director at Mazzoni Center, an LGBTQ-focused health and wellness services provider in Philadelphia.

Existing laws make murder, assault and violent attacks criminal. But expanding the state's hate crime law would “make a statement about condemning certain types of crime," Ude said. But a hate crime law only works when the proper authorities know of an incident, and marginalized people are often wary of contacting law enforcement.

“I think people would like to see more protections in a lot of other ways,” he said. “The criminal justice system is a part of that, but there are many other ways that society does not protect folks who are at the intersection of characteristics that are still stigmatized by many.”

Working to protect transgender people

Three in 10 transgender people live in poverty, a situation even more prevalent among Black, Latinx and American Indian transgender people, according to the MAP report.

Housing, financial support and community programming dedicated to transgender people, especially Black transgender people, are among the greatest needs, said Ciora Thomas, the founder and director of SisTers PGH. The nonprofit supports transgender and nonbinary people in southwestern Pennsylvania.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ciora Thomas (@therealciora)

Thomas believes legislation acknowledging hate against transgender people “helps end the harm." An anti-discrimination hate crime law would work in tandem. As it stands, LGBTQ people could be rejected from housing or employment opportunities because of their identities. Without a safe space to live or earn an income, transgender people face "perilously" high risks of violence, according to the ACLU.

Thomas experienced homelessness earlier in life and didn’t know where to turn. She wasn’t concerned with what legislation or policies said about transgender people — she worried about where she’d find food and a place to rest.

Thomas became the person her younger self needed: SisTers PGH provides safe community spaces and housing, among other assistance, for transgender people.

She’s at the center of the state’s support for and protections of LGBTQ people. She’s co-vice-chair of the Pennsylvania Commission on LGBTQ Affairs, which advises Gov. Tom Wolf and state agencies on legislation, policies and programs. She's pushing for the legislature to pass the Fairness Act, which Frankel introduced, that would add protections for people discriminated against based on their gender identity and sexual orientation.

Sims and Frankel, both members of the legislature's LGBTQ Equality Caucus, feel hopeful about moving discrimination and hate crimes protections in the coming year. Frankel plans to introduce legislation related to hate crimes come early spring.

"I find it hard to believe that we can't come together around this issue of identifying hate and legislating constitutional laws that enhance the tools our communities have to protect ourselves and educate our community and our law enforcement," Frankel said.

Sammy Gibbons is a culture reporter for the USA TODAY Network's Atlantic Region How We Live team. Email: sgibbons@gannett.com | Twitter: @sammykgibbons. For unlimited access to the most important news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Trans people excluded from PA law in year of record-breaking violence

