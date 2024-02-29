Trans prisoner Tiffany Scott dies in jail

A violent transgender prisoner whose transfer to a women's jail was blocked has died in custody.

Tiffany Scott, who was previously known as a man called Andrew Burns, died in HMP Grampian on Thursday.

The 32-year-old was serving an indefinite sentence under an order for lifelong restriction (OLR)

Scott was handed the sentence in 2013, after admitting stalking a 13-year-old girl by sending letters while serving a prison sentence.

A Scottish Prison Service spokesperson said: "Tiffany Scott, 32, of HMP Grampian has died on 29 February 2024. With each death in custody, Police Scotland are advised and the matter reported to the Procurator Fiscal. Fatal Accident Inquiries are held in due course."

Scott, then known as Burns, was convicted of attacking a nurse in Cheshire in 2010.

In 2017, Falkirk Sheriff Court was locked down amid safety fears as Scott was sentenced over a series of violent incidents in Glenochil Prison in Clackmannanshire.

They included striking a prison nurse on her back with a hurled chair, punching a prison officer in the face, and spitting at another officer and trying to bite him.

Scott also smeared excrement over a cell and ripped up "tear-proof" clothing.

Scott's request to move to a women's prison was blocked after the row involving another trans prisoner.

Scott's OLR meant the prisoner would only have been released when no longer considered an "unmanageable risk to public safety".