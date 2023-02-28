Trans rapist Isla Bryson told 'you are not the victim' by judge before being jailed

Isla Bryson, 31, has been jailed for eight years - Andrew Milligan

A judge told transgender rapist Isla Bryson they were not "the victim in this situation" as the 31-year-old was jailed for eight years.

Isla Bryson, who committed the attacks while still known as Adam Graham, was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh on Tuesday morning.

Bryson, who met the two victims online, preyed on vulnerable women, a trial last month heard.

During the trial, Bryson claimed to have known they were transgender at age four. However, the account has been challenged by both Bryson's wife and mother, who claimed they never showed any interest in transitioning before being charged with rape.

Lord Scott, sentencing Bryson, said the rapist had constructed “an alternative account of events” in which the two victims colluded together. The claims were “without any foundation” and had been rejected by the jury, he said.

Psychological reports were prepared on Bryson by experts, with information also submitted to the judge by the Sandyford Clinic in Glasgow, which offers gender identity services. Lord Scott said there was evidence that Bryson had suffered “serious adverse childhood experiences” and was “vulnerable in some ways.”

However, he told Bryson the seriousness of the crimes “far outweighs considerations arising from your circumstances.”

“You see yourself as the victim in this situation,” Lord Scott said. “You are not.”

“Your vulnerability is no excuse at all for what you did to these two women in 2016 and 2019. Regardless of your own vulnerability, in a period of just under 3 years, you raped two women who can both be regarded as vulnerable.

“The similarities in their vulnerability are consistent with the case presented against you by the Crown which was that both crimes occurred as part of a course of criminal conduct systematically pursued by you.”

After being convicted, Bryson was taken to Cornton Vale women’s jail, under a Scottish Prison Service policy that followed the same principle of gender self-ID as controversial transgender laws Nicola Sturgeon pushed through Holyrood.

Story continues

The decision caused a huge public backlash, which led to Bryson being transferred to a male jail in Edinburgh and prison bosses ditching a policy which they had followed since 2014.

While Ms Sturgeon denied that “short-term pressures” were behind her shock decision to announce her resignation earlier this month, she had repeatedly appeared uncomfortable when facing questions over Bryson.

She repeatedly refused to say whether she believed the rapist to be a man or a woman, despite male genitalia being required under Scottish law to commit the offence.

Bryson attacked two women in Clydebank and Glasgow in 2016 and 2019. The judge said Bryson posed a high risk of reoffending and would be supervised for three years after release.

Ms Sturgeon’s plan to allow all Scots aged 16 or over to change their legal sex by signing a declaration has been blocked by the UK Government.

Two of the three candidates running to replace her as SNP leader and First Minister, Kate Forbes and Ash Regan, have said they will not proceed with a legal challenge aimed at overturning the veto.

A third, Humza Yousaf, seen as the Sturgeon continuity candidate, has said that he will proceed with a legal challenge.