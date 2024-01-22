Trans rights rally to be held in front of Highland Square library

A rally for transgender rights will be held Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the front lawn of the Highland Square branch of the Akron-Summit County Public Library, 807 W. Market St.

Organizers said the rally is in response to the expectation that the Ohio Senate will override Gov. Mike DeWine's veto of House Bill 68 ― a proposed ban on gender-affirming care for minors ― and in opposition to rules drafted by the governor's office that would make gender-affirming care for adults more difficult to obtain.

