Trans sex attacker case exposes yet more holes in Nicola Sturgeon’s gender Bill

The juxtaposition of the two events could not have been more startling – or more unfortunate.

In a glitzy ceremony at the Natural History Museum in London, Nicola Sturgeon received a prestigious award for her support of the LGBT+ community and her role in promoting equality for transgender people through her government’s Bill to allow anyone over 16 to change their gender by simply self-identifying.

Roughly 12 hours later, 400 miles away at the High Court in Edinburgh, Andrew Miller admitted that he had kidnapped, held captive and sexually assaulted a girl of primary school age – while dressed as a woman. Lord Arthurson, the judge, said that the former butcher’s abhorrent crimes were of the “utmost depravity and criminality”.

He told Miller, who was also known locally in the Scottish Borders as Amy, that his actions were “the realisation of every parent’s worst nightmare”.

Seldom, surely, has a judge uttered truer and more appropriate words.

Miller had been a staunch supporter of what became known as Ms Sturgeon’s Gender Recognition Bill, which was passed by the Scottish Parliament last December, and was also a vocal critic of Westminster’s decision to block the Bill becoming law.

But in spite of the former first minister being named Celebrity Ally of the Year at the Rainbow Honours on Wednesday night, the details of Miller’s shocking crimes bore out, in the starkest fashion possible, the dire warnings that the Bill’s opponents had sounded.

Throughout the passage of the Bill at Holyrood, its supporters had insisted that there was no evidence men “ever had to pretend to be anything else” to prey on girls. That assertion was killed stone dead by what happened to the little girl in this case because she had only gotten into Miller’s car because she felt safe as he had been dressed as a woman.

Rachel Hamilton of the Scottish Tories echoed earlier protests from leading opponents of the Bill, such as JK Rowling, when she said that the case was “a vile example of how predatory men are able to, and will, abuse the system to prey on vulnerable women and girls”.

But for her part, Ms Sturgeon repeated her support for her administration’s measure. At the awards ceremony, she insisted: “My rights as a woman are not diminished in any way, shape or form by the enhancement of the rights of trans men and women.”

Edinburgh High Court was told that Miller was in the process of transitioning to a woman. This case followed that of Isla Bryson, also known as Adam Graham, who had been sent to a women’s prison after being convicted of raping two women. Only a public outcry saw Bryson sent to a male prison.

In Miller’s case, the judge deferred sentence on him until August, until reports ascertained whether he should suffer indefinite imprisonment.

What will shock people most about these cases would be the ease with which Miller and Graham appeared able to switch gender virtually at will.

Miller watched Thursday’s court proceedings via videolink from prison in Edinburgh while wearing male clothing. He told police after they had arrested him that while he was transitioning to a woman, he wanted to be referred to as a man and to be identified by male pronouns.

However, the court was told that now Miller “identifies as a transgender female named Amy George”.

We can only wish that this young girl recovers from the horrendous ordeal she has been through.

However, notwithstanding her brand new award as a “celebrity”, it is clear that the rush adopted by Ms Sturgeon to get this Bill made law and to put her name on such a significant social change was simply inexcusable.

