Trans-Siberian Gold (LON:TSG) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Trans-Siberian Gold plc (LON:TSG) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Trans-Siberian Gold's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Trans-Siberian Gold had US$17.0m of debt in December 2018, down from US$19.8m, one year before. However, it also had US$9.73m in cash, and so its net debt is US$7.24m.

How Strong Is Trans-Siberian Gold's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Trans-Siberian Gold had liabilities of US$12.5m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$17.9m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$9.73m and US$1.02m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$19.7m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given Trans-Siberian Gold has a market capitalization of US$113.6m, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Trans-Siberian Gold has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 0.29. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 15.9 times over. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. Better yet, Trans-Siberian Gold grew its EBIT by 147% last year, which is an impressive improvement. That boost will make it even easier to pay down debt going forward. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Trans-Siberian Gold's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Looking at the most recent three years, Trans-Siberian Gold recorded free cash flow of 45% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.