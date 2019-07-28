Trans-Siberian Gold plc (LON:TSG) Has Attractive Fundamentals

As an investor, I look for investments which does not compromise one fundamental factor for another. By this I mean, I look at stocks holistically, from their financial health to their future outlook. In the case of Trans-Siberian Gold plc (LON:TSG), it is a company with great financial health as well as a a strong history of performance. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. If you're interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, read the full report on Trans-Siberian Gold here.

Flawless balance sheet with solid track record

In the past couple of years, TSG has ramped up its bottom line by over 100%, with its latest earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. In addition to beating its historical values, TSG also outperformed its industry, which delivered a growth of 13%. This is what investors like to see! TSG is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This indicates that TSG has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. TSG seems to have put its debt to good use, generating operating cash levels of 1.55x total debt in the most recent year. This is also a good indication as to whether debt is properly covered by the company’s cash flows.

AIM:TSG Income Statement, July 28th 2019 More

