Trans-Siberian Orchestra returns to Columbus for post-Christmas show

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Trans-Siberian Orchestra is returning to central Ohio this week for two performances.

The multi-platinum, progressive rock group is performing a new and larger presentation of its “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve” tour at 3 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Nationwide Arena. Tickets are on sale here, benefitting Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio and The Salvation Army of Central Ohio.

The tour follows a runaway who breaks into an abandoned vaudeville theater on Dec. 24. While seeking shelter, the teen is discovered by the theater’s caretaker who uses the ghosts and spirits from the building’s past to turn her life around.

“For 27 years, our tradition has been to make every year’s tour better than the last for you. 2023 is no exception as this year’s tour will be the best ever.” said music director and lead guitarist Al Pitrelli. “I can’t wait to see our ‘repeat offenders’ out at the shows and look forward to seeing the new faces as well.”

Following the performance of the rock opera, 2023’s tour also boasts a rocking, blazing, and laser-lit second set containing more of TSO’s greatest hits, fan-favorites, and surprises.

TSO returned to touring in 2021 after a its first year off the road in more than two decades in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s tour spans 62 cities across the nation with performances in Cincinnati, Youngstown, Toledo, Dayton and Cleveland.

The group is donating at least $1 from every ticket sold to charity, with millions already donated by the group. Since its touring debut, TSO has played more than 2,000 shows to about 18 million fans, with tours grossing more than $725 million.

