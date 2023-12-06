Trans-Siberian Orchestra veteran will lend singing voice to Belmar Christmas Light Show

With its pyrotechnics and copious illuminations synchronized to song, the popular Christmas Light Show — formerly in Wall, now in Belmar — has channeled echoes of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

On Saturday, the show will go beyond echoes and showcase a direct link to the famed musical act. Manasquan resident Chris Pinnella, who has performed on six Trans-Siberian Orchestra tours as a baritone singer, will croon a 15-minute opening act of holiday hits and Christmas classics.

Showtime is 6 p.m. at Pyanoe Plaza in Belmar. The free event raises money through donations for RallyCap Sports, a local nonprofit that sponsors sports programs for special-needs children. Suggested donations are $25 for a family of four and $10 for an individual adult.

“It’s such an amazing, family-friendly event,” said Pinnella, who has known the show’s organizers for many years through his cousin Matt Pinnella, one of its longtime crew members. “I’m bringing my whole family.”

The 38-year-old, a 2003 Manasquan High School grad, is the father of three kids ages 7, 4 and 1. He hasn’t settled on a setlist for Saturday yet, but it won’t include any Trans-Siberian Orchestra songs due to copyright issues.

“I’ll try to keep it light and fun,” he said.

As one might expect, Pinnella’s voice is in high demand this time of year. He’s performing at different venues throughout the month, including two Christmas concerts with his full orchestra at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank Dec. 16.

The Christmas Light Show spent 15 years in Wall before moving to Belmar last December. Organizers asked Pinnella to be involved from the start, but at the time he was touring with Trans-Siberian Orchestra, with whom he still does some studio work.

Christmas Light Show organizers, from left, Mike Roberti, Brian Brateris, Trevor Ferguson and Dan Brateris.

His work with TSO means he’s plenty familiar with pyrotechnics.

“We’d have a safety walk-throughs where it was a full day and they would take us through the stage and say, ‘You can’t go here, don’t go there and don’t go there,’” Pinnella said. “There were areas you couldn’t be near or you’d get roasted.”

The Christmas Light Show doesn’t do pyrotechnics on that scale, but the producers are ramping up that aspect this year after getting adjusted to the Belmar location last summer.

Pinnella’s appearance at the Christmas Light Show is limited to Dec. 9. There is a second show Dec. 17 that he’s unable to make, but he’s happy to lend his voice to what has become a popular local tradition.

“It’s become such a community event,” he said. “And it’s for a great cause.”

Parking for the show is located in the Belmar Mall parking lot and surrounding streets. Attendees are advised to arrive 20 to 30 minutes prior to show time, dress warm and carpool if possible. In the past, crowds have numbered in the thousands.

In the event of poor weather, the show may be rescheduled. Visit www.TheChristmasLightShow.com after 2 p.m. on the day of the show for status information.

