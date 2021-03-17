Trans teenage girl implores Congress to pass Equality Act as Republicans call it a ‘war on women’

Oliver O'Connell
·3 min read
Trans teenager Stella Keating testifies to the Senate Judiciary Committee as part of a hearing regarding the Equality Act (C-SPAN)
Trans teenager Stella Keating testifies to the Senate Judiciary Committee as part of a hearing regarding the Equality Act (C-SPAN)

Transgender high school student Stella Keating testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee asking that Congress pass the Equality Act to allow her to live her life with the same protections as other Americans.

The committee hearing on the landmark legislation that would add sexual orientation and gender identity to existing federal civil rights legislation, focussed primarily on transgender issues.

Ms Keating provided a human face to the discussion and she bravely introduced herself to the assembled lawmakers via video conference on Wednesday morning.

“I am 16-years-old, and I live in the state of Washington,” she said after saying her pronouns were she/her. “I am a sophomore in high school and just got my driver’s license, which was a great day!”

After speaking about her love of politics and her role in the GenderCool Project, and advocacy group, she reintroduced herself to the assembled senators, many of whom were unlikely to have met a transgender individual.

"Hi, I’m Stella, and I’m transgender. I’m here before you today, representing the hundreds of thousands of kids, just like me who are supported and loved by their family, friends, and community across the country.”

While Ms Keating said that while she now lives in a state that provides her with equal protection under the law, she worries that when she moves on to college or pursues a career, what will happen to her in a state in which she is discriminated against.

Noting that she could be denied medical care or be evicted in many states, she asked: “How is that even right? How is that even American?”

“Even if my employer is supportive, I still have to live somewhere, eat in restaurants, have a doctor,” she said. “And why am I having to worry about all of this at the age of 16?”

Much of the testimony and the questioning focussed on the issue of sport at the high school and college level, though others touched on issues in prisons, individuals self-identifying and exploiting laws, and alleged conflicts with religious freedoms.

Senator Ted Cruz said the legislation amounted to a “war on women” accusing the Democratic Party of getting more and more radical and turning everyone into victims.

A less combative tone was set by Senator Thom Tillis whose vote would be key in moving the bill forward: “I want to find a compromise, one that prevents discrimination against anybody in the LGBTQ community, any American, but also want to protect Americans of faith.”

Committee chair Dick Durbin responded to Senator Tillis: “I want to just say, with the tone that you set with your question and comment, is one I hope the committee can follow up on.”

In the conclusion of her statement, Ms Keating said that she aims to become a civil rights lawyer and one day run for political office.

“For my generation to achieve all that … We just need to be able to lead our lives,” she said.

Ms Keating was commended for her testimony by Senator Durbin at the close of the hearing.

Recommended Stories

  • Gun-toting Lauren Boebert applauded by GOP as says she wants to be called ‘congressman’ in rant against trans rights

    Comments come as Senate committee hold hearing on Equality Act

  • As Newsom recall hits milestone, Democrats scramble for united front to keep governor in office

    Wednesday is the deadline for the recall campaign to submit signatures to the state to qualify an election for the ballot. Democrats across California are rallying behind the governor to prevent his ouster.

  • Equality Act that would bar LGBTQ, gender identity discrimination faces uphill battle in Senate

    Landmark legislation that would expand federal civil rights law to prohibit LGBTQ and gender identity discrimination in public accommodations received its first hearing in the Senate Wednesday more than five years since its inception and after recent passage in the House. Supporters of the bill -- called the Equality Act -- have never been more buoyed by their chances of success with Democrats controlling all of the levers of federal power, but the Judiciary Committee proceeding Wednesday revealed stark battle lines between Democrats and conservatives. Both sides largely talked past each another, signaling an uphill struggle for the bill to get the necessary 10 Republicans, if the Democratic majority remains united, to pass it in the Senate.

  • White supremacist propaganda in U.S. hit record in 2020, group says

    White supremacist propaganda in the United States including racist, anti-Semitic and anti-LGBTQ messages nearly doubled last year to a record level, according to the Anti-Defamation League. The New York-based advocacy group's data showed 5,125 cases reported in 2020, compared to 2,724 in 2019, even though incidents on college campuses dropped by more than half, possibly due to COVID-19 restrictions. Critics say white supremacism got a boost from U.S. President Donald Trump's recently-ended presidency though he denied racism and said he was smeared by political opponents.

  • Kansas advances plan to bar trans athletes from girls' teams

    Conservative Republicans advanced a proposal Tuesday that would ban transgender students from girl's and women's sports in Kansas schools and colleges, and supporters are increasingly confident of success. The state Senate Education Committee approved the bill on a voice vote after a brief debate, sending it to the full Senate, where GOP leaders have identified the measure as a priority. Freshman Rep. Stephanie Byers, a Wichita Democrat and the first transgender state lawmaker elected in Kansas, said the committee’s vote tells transgender students that they can’t just be themselves.

  • Pediatricians Take a Stand Against 'Dangerous' Bills Harming Transgender Youth

    With Mississippi and South Dakota passing bills to ban transgender children from sports and more than a dozen other states with similar bills in the works, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has finally spoken out against this harmful legislation. “With alarm and dismay, pediatricians have watched bills advance through state legislatures across the country with the […]

  • ‘85% of people love him’: Biden backs Major following biting incident at White House

    US president describes pet as ‘a sweet dog’

  • US media outlets pushed Russian disinformation about Biden in the 2020 election, intelligence report says

    A National Intelligence Council report says that Kremlin-led influence actors sought out prominent US media figures to amplify anti-Biden stories.

  • UK's Prince Philip, 99, leaves hospital after four-week stay

    Britain's Prince Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, left a London hospital on Tuesday after a four-week stay for treatment for an infection and to have a heart procedure. Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, was admitted to the private King Edward VII's Hospital on Feb. 16 after he felt unwell and was given treatment for an unspecified, but not COVID-19-related, illness. He was transferred briefly at the start of this month to a specialist cardiac centre at another London hospital, where he underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition.

  • GOP group that once endorsed Pat Toomey now condemns senator as ‘RINO’ after he voted to convict Trump

    It’s the latest sign of divisions within the party

  • Al Gore says every American should be automatically registered to vote amid growing alarm over GOP voter suppression measures

    Fomer VP says ballot restrictions are ‘naked effort to try and suppress Black, brown and Indigenous votes’

  • NatWest faces criminal probe over cash laundering

    NatWest faces criminal action over allegations it failed to detect suspicious activity.Britain's financial regulator says a customer deposited around 553 million dollars over five years, much of it in cash. Now the Financial Conduct Authority has begun the first criminal action against a UK bank under a 2007 money laundering law. There is no limit on the fine the firm could face. The FCA says the suspicious transactions ran until October 2016. Sources say the customer was a gold dealer based in northern England. It was liquidated after a police raid at around the time the transactions stopped. NatWest will now appear in court on April 14. A source told Reuters that individuals could also be charged. NatWest disclosed in its 2020 annual report that it faced an investigation. The case threatens it with new fines for past misdeeds, just as it is trying to clean up its image. NatWest rebranded from the scandal-tainted Royal Bank of Scotland name last year. Shares in the lender were down around 1% by lunchtime on Tuesday (March 16).

  • WHO urges countries to use AstraZeneca vaccine

    The WHO appealed to countries not to suspend vaccinations against a disease that has caused more than 2.7 million deaths worldwide. WHO Director-General Tedros said systems were in place to protect public health.Portugal joined Spain, France, Germany, Italy, Denmark, Norway and several other countries in halting the use of the AstraZeneca jab amid concerns over possible serious side-effects.The WHO said there was no evidence that the incidents are caused by the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca, an Anglo-Swedish company, with Oxford University.The EU's EMA medicines regulator said it would meet on Thursday to analyse the situation and reaffirmed its view that the benefits of the drug outweigh the risks. The EMA will assess the information gathered into whether the AstraZeneca shot contributed to thromboembolic events (blood clots) in those inoculated.

  • This legendary Marine sniper made the Corps' longest known kill shot more than 50 years ago with a machine gun

    Gunnery Sgt. Carlos Hathcock spent his life demonstrating and teaching "that the deadliest thing on the battlefield is one well-aimed shot."

  • Bernie Sanders rips into Jeff Bezos: 'You are worth $182 billion ... why are you doing everything in your power to stop your workers' from unionizing?

    Bezos declined to testify at a hearing on income inequality, which included testimony from a pro-union Amazon worker in Alabama.

  • Georgia Sheriff Spokesman Posted Racist COVID Shirts on Facebook

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/handoutA Cherokee County, Georgia, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson came under fire Wednesday afternoon for pinning the deadly Tuesday shooting rampage that left eight dead—including six Asian women—on a 21-year-old white man’s “very bad day.”“Yesterday was a really bad day for him and this is what he did,” Jay Baker said during the joint news conference with the Atlanta Police Department about 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long.But it seems the same spokesperson shared racist content online, including pointing the finger at China for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic—the same vitriol advocates say has fueled a horrific surge in violence against Asian Americans.In a Facebook page associated with Capt. Jay Baker of the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office, several photos show the law enforcer was promoting T-shirts with the slogan “COVID-19 imported virus from CHY-NA.” “Place your order while they last,” Baker wrote with a smiley face on a March 30 photo that included the racist T-shirts.“Love my shirt,” Baker wrote in another post in April 2020. “Get yours while they last.'” The shirts appear to be printed by Deadline Appeal, owned by a former deputy sheriff from Cherokee County, and sold for $22. The store, which promotes fully customizable gear, also appears to print shirts for the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Honor Guard, a “ceremonial unit, all volunteers, who represent not only the Sheriff's Office but also the county when participating in a variety of events,” according to a March 10 Instagram post. The photos on Baker’s account were first spotted by a Twitter user.Hey Captain Jay Baker with Cherokee Country Sheriff's Office... this you? pic.twitter.com/1pTlwSlYZQ— Rich Phelps (@RichPhelps) March 17, 2021 Multiple photos on the Facebook page show Baker in his uniform and attending sheriff’s department functions, including one with his name tag clearly visible. Baker did not immediately respond to requests for comment on his personal cell phone and to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s office.When contacted by The Daily Beast, Sheriff Frank Reynolds, who appears to be friends with Baker on Facebook, said he was not familiar with the racist photos. “I am not aware of that. I will have to contact him, but thank you for bringing that to my attention,” Reynolds said. Reynolds’ official sheriff’s department page lists as part of his prior experience a 2005 to 2008 stint at the Department of State described entirely in abbreviations: WPPS HTP, IC BWUSA. This would appear to stand for Worldwide Personal Protective Services, a contract the federal government granted the independent contractor Blackwater USA. His campaign page alludes to work in Iraq without naming his employer. But an apparent Reynolds supporter and fellow member of the department shared an image on Facebook of then-candidate’s security clearance so as to dispel rumors that he had a criminal record in 2016. The image, naming Reynolds, showed a contract number corresponding to an indefinite arrangement the State Department inked with Blackwater to provide security guards and control services in 2005. Blackwater became infamous after its private guards fatally shot 17 Iraqi civilians in Baghdad in 2007. There is at present no evidence linking Reynolds to that incident, and he did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.The massacre at three Asian massage parlors comes amid a shocking wave of anti-Asian violence in the United States. Authorities say Long, the suspect in the grisly crimes, insisted he was not intentionally targeting people of Asian descent. Still, police—including Baker—said the investigation was ongoing and the murders could still be categorized as a hate crime. Facebook The fact that Long allegedly targeted Asian massage parlors and killed a half-dozen Asian women has spurred uproar online and among community leaders. Nearly 3,800 incidents of anti-Asian hate were reported between March 2020 and last month, according to Stop AAPI Hate, a national coalition documenting discrimination during the pandemic.During a Wednesday news conference, Baker seemed to downplay Long’s alleged actions, telling reporters the 21-year-old attributed the crimes to his “sexual addiction” issues. Baker said Long targeted the spas to “take out that temptation.”Baker’s adopted brother, Anthony Baker, is a Georgia Superior Court judge—and, according to a profile published in January, was born in Vietnam to a woman there who had married an American soldier.— with reporting by Maxwell Tani, Noor Ibrahim, and Blake MontgomeryRead more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Severe storms, tornadoes are moving through the South. People are sharing stunning images, videos.

    One man shared a video he took on the road that showed a tornado behind him near Waynesboro, Mississippi.

  • A woman who had crippling long COVID for 8 months says it vanished after getting vaccinated. There is no clear scientific reason why.

    Her symptoms disappeared 36 hours after her second shot, she told the Washington Post. Scientists don't have a clear explanation for this.

  • Richard Branson's cruise line just announced a vaccine requirement. These are all the cruise lines that will require COVID-19 vaccinations for guests and crew

    Over the last month, several cruise lines have started requiring crew members or guests to receive the COVID-19 vaccine prior to sailing.

  • Prince Harry has spoken to William and Charles for 1st time since Oprah interview

    The Duke of Sussex has been in touch with both his brother and his father in the wake of his and his wife’s candid interview that’s rocked the royal family.