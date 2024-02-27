Trans Virginia lawmaker storms out of chamber after being called 'sir' by Lt Gov Winsome Sears

A transgender lawmaker stormed out of the Virginia Senate chamber in protest after Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears referred to the lawmaker as "sir" on Monday.

Sen. Danica Roem, a Democrat and the first transgender person to serve in the Virginia legislature, is biologically male but identifies as a woman. Roem asked a question about a piece of legislation during a general session on Monday afternoon.

"Madam President, how many votes would it take to pass this bill with the emergency clause?" Roem asked.

"That would be four-fifths, Senator," Sears responded.

A transgender lawmaker stormed out of the Virginia Senate chamber in protest after Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears, shown, referred to the lawmaker as "sir" on Feb. 26, 2024.

"And what would be the exact number of that, Madam President?" Roem asked again.

"Yes, sir, that would be 32," Sears said.

Roem could then be heard putting down the microphone and leaving the chamber. The lawmaker did not cast a vote in the roll call vote moments later.

State Sen. Danica Roem stormed out of the Virginia Senate chamber on Feb. 26, 2024.

Sears offered an apology for the incident later in the session, though she did not specifically apologize for referring to Roem by the lawmaker's biological gender.

"I upset Sen. Roem," Sears said. "Let it be known I am not here to upset anyone. I am here to do the job the people of Virginia have called me to do, and that is to treat everyone with respect and dignity. I myself have at times not been afforded that same respect and dignity."

Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears is seen in a split image with state Sen. Danica Roem.

"But in this body, as long as I am president of the Senate and by the grace of God, I will be treated with respect and dignity, and I will treat everyone else with respect and dignity," she added. "It is never my intention to make anyone offended, and I hope that others would consider that they would try not to offend me as well," she said. "We are all equal under the law. And so I apologize, I apologize, I apologize, and I would hope, I would hope, that everyone would understand there is no intent to offend but that we would also give each other the ability to forgive each other."

"I have seen us conduct ourselves in ways that we would not expect of our own children or nieces or nephews, and so I would hope that we would take this opportunity to be kind to each other, to be gracious to each other, to be about the people’s business," she finished.

Fox News Digital reached out to Roem for comment on the incident and has not heard back.





