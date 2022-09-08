Trans Woman Regina 'Mya' Allen Fatally Shot in Milwaukee

Regina Allen

Black transgender woman Regina Allen, called Mya by friends, was shot to death August 29 in Milwaukee. She was 35 years old.

Police are searching for Clayton Hubbird, 31, who will face a charge of first-degree reckless homicide, Milwaukee TV station WITI reports.

Surveillance video shows Allen getting into a Chevy Tahoe with Hubbird at a gas station. As they approached her apartment, a witness heard them arguing and heard Allen say, “I’m shot,” according to the TV station. Hubbird fled, but before Allen died, she told police the man who shot her was one she’d met at the gas station who drove a Tahoe.

Hubbird’s vehicle was found in Wauwatosa, a Milwaukee suburb, the next day, but he remains at large. A search of his home “revealed ammunition and firearm magazines,” WITI reports.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers, which will take tips anonymously, at (414) 224-TIPS or the P3 Tips App.

“A friend described Allen as full of laughter and joy,” the TV station notes. A memorial has been set up near the site of her death. She would have turned 36 on September 20.

She is at least the 28th trans person to die by violence in the U.S. this year after 2021 saw a record 57 such deaths reported. In any given year, there are likely many more victims, as some are deadnamed and misgendered or their deaths not reported at all. Also in any given year, the majority of victims are Black and Latinx women.