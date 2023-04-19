Trans woman says she was sexually abused, ‘treated like an animal’ when held in Maryland prisons

A transgender woman who said she was sexually assaulted, harassed and abused while held at two correctional facilities in Maryland is suing the state’s department of public safety and correctional services.

Chelsea Gilliam was arrested for assault in late 2021 and held for six months at the Baltimore City Correctional Center and at the Maryland Reception, Diagnostic and Classification Center while awaiting trial.

According to the lawsuit, filed in federal court on Tuesday, both facilities refused to accept her legally changed name and gender identity. She was also denied her hormone treatment “for the majority of her incarceration,” the complaint states.

Even though she has lived as a woman for nearly two decades, Gilliam was placed in an all-male dormitory during the three months she stayed at BCCC, where she was forced to shower with men “in contravention of [BCCC’s] own policy,” according to the lawsuit.

During that time, she was “physically and sexually assaulted by a male inmate while in the shower.”

After she reported the assault, the jail took no action, the complaint states.

After Gilliam was transferred to MRDCC, she said she was kept in isolation and “shackled in a three-piece shackle” by the hands, waist and ankles whenever she left her cell — even though she never violated any rules.

Gilliam also claims she was only allowed to step out of her cell one hour per day except on weekends, “when she was not allowed out of her cell at all.”

The lawsuit alleges gross negligence and violations of the 14th Amendment and the Americans with Disabilities Act. Gender dysphoria is a protected disability by the ADA.

“I’m filing this lawsuit today because I don’t want what happened to me to happen to any other trans woman in Maryland,” Gilliam said in a press conference on Wednesday.

“I would say I was treated like an animal, but it was worse than that,” she added.

In June 2019, a trans woman at the Baltimore City Central Booking and Intake Center was held in a chokehold, then dropped on the floor by a corrections officer. The incident, which resulted in bone fractures, several bruises and internal bleeding, was caught on video.