A trans woman was shot to death in Miami-Dade. Days later, boyfriend is behind bars

A transgender woman was gunned down inside a Miami-Dade home. Her boyfriend is now behind bars in connection to the shooting.

Anthony Quinn Peyton, 25, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder on Monday. He’s being held at the Broward County Main Jail on an out-of-county warrant.

The charges are linked to an Oct. 23 shooting at a home on Northwest 93rd Street in West Little River. That day, Miami-Dade police found London Price, 26, lying on the bathroom floor in a pool of blood.

She had been shot in the head.

Peyton and Price, who is transgender, were in a romantic relationship and lived together, according to investigators.

As of 2022, the Human Rights Campaign has documented more than 300 violent deaths of transgender and gender-nonconforming people since 2013, when the LGBTQ advocacy group and the FBI began tracking violence and hate crimes against transgender people. Black transgender women have been disproportionately impacted by the violence and make up more than 60% of all documented victims.

Two witness were inside the home at the time of the shooting, according to an arrest warrant. The first, identified as a 64-year-old woman, told police that Peyton was arguing with Price when he whipped out a gun from his waistband and then struck Price in the face with the weapon.

The woman tried to intervene, she told police, but fell when she heard a gunshot, according to the warrant. Price then collapsed, and Peyton left the house.

The second witness, a 22-year-old woman, told investigators she saw the fight but rushed out of the house when Peyton was waving a gun around.

Minutes later, she followed Peyton, who ran from the home, and noticed him tucking the gun behind a bush at Northwest 91st Street, according to the warrant. Investigators located a gun — and video surveillance of Peyton tossing away a firearm.

The witness said Peyton continuously contacted her over phone after the killing. Peyton offered to pay for a rideshare and also asked her to tell police that the gun accidentally went off during a struggle, according to the warrant.

Peyton is still awaiting extradition to Miami-Dade as of Tuesday evening.