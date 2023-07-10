Trans woman who ‘threatened to shoot’ MP acquitted after saying she was only joking

A trans woman who “threatened to shoot” a prominent gender critical MP has been acquitted after convincing a court she may have been joking.

Eve Shaw, previously known as Adam, went on trial on Monday accused of sending a threatening Twitter message about Joanna Cherry, the SNP MP for Edinburgh South West, on Jan 22 last year.

The comment said: “STG [meaning swear to God] I am gonna pop Joanna Cherry” in response to a news article about the politician.

Ms Cherry and her senior aide told Edinburgh Sheriff Court they interpreted the message as a serious threat against her, interpreting “pop” potentially meaning to shoot.

The MP said she deemed the comment to be “a threat” and after speaking to colleagues she decided to inform the police.

“A lot of the time I ignore it but I potentially saw this as alarming,” Ms Cherry said. “I was worried this person lived near my office and my constituency and that this was a police matter.

“I interpreted that this person was going to do me violence. ‘Pop’ refers to a gun shot or taking a pop at someone. I have to take these things seriously as two members of Parliament have been murdered since I became an MP.”

Ms Cherry has become one of the UK’s most vocal gender critical campaigners on trans issues, and strongly opposed her party’s attempts to introduce gender self-identification legislation in Scotland.

She has complained of being repeatedly threatened and targeted by those on the other side of the debate, and has accused some of her own colleagues of failing to defend her.

Fraser Thomson, Ms Cherry’s chief of staff, told the trial he became aware of the message on the day it was posted and immediately informed his boss of its contents.

Following a brief conversation, Mr Thomson said he informed the police the following day. He told the court: “I took it to be a very serious attempt on Joanna Cherry’s life.”

However, Ms Shaw, from Morningside in Edinburgh, also gave evidence during the trial and said the intention in making the comment was to be “humorous”.

Shaw claimed her Twitter use was “sporadic” and that she “didn’t know much about Joanna Cherry” other than her “opinions on trans rights”.

She claimed the message she posted was in reply to a friend’s message concerning a news article about Ms Cherry. Ms Shaw admitted she had written the comment but said it was made as “a pun on her name”.

She said her intention with the comment was “to lighten the mood” and that she was “not trying to be threatening” towards the nationalist politician.

Ms Shaw said she was made aware Ms Cherry had seen her comment when her parents got in touch and told her the politician had screen-shotted the comment and was informing the police.

She said: “I did not take it seriously as I could not see how anyone could see this as a threat.”

Shaw said the police subsequently raided her flat and seized all her electronic equipment before she was arrested and charged.

Following the evidence, Sheriff Ian Anderson said: “This was a very unwise message that no doubt caused a great deal of concern.

“But I have some doubt, reasonable doubt, as to your guilt in the matter so you are therefore acquitted and I find you not guilty.”

