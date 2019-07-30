Transaction Solutions International (ASX:TSN) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Transaction Solutions International Limited (ASX:TSN) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Transaction Solutions International's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of March 2019, Transaction Solutions International had AU$746.9k of debt, up from AU$647.2k a year ago. Click the image for more detail. But it also has AU$2.41m in cash to offset that, meaning it has AU$1.66m net cash.

How Strong Is Transaction Solutions International's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Transaction Solutions International had liabilities of AU$7.47m falling due within a year, and liabilities of AU$1.09m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of AU$2.41m and AU$1.44m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total AU$4.71m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit isn't so bad because Transaction Solutions International is worth AU$21.7m, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Transaction Solutions International also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

We also note that Transaction Solutions International improved its EBIT from a last year's loss to a positive AU$246k. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Transaction Solutions International will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. While Transaction Solutions International has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last year, Transaction Solutions International actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.