Transactional Tax Veteran Don J. Lonczak Joins Bracewell Tax Team





WASHINGTON, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bracewell LLP is proud to announce that Don J. Lonczak joined the Washington, DC office as a partner in the firm's tax group. He most recently was a partner at Baker Botts L.L.P.

"I'm excited to welcome Don to the firm," said Bracewell Managing Partner Gregory M. Bopp. "Don is a highly regarded tax lawyer, and his wide-ranging transactional expertise will add further depth to our outstanding tax practice."

Lonczak is a seasoned tax lawyer with broad transactional experience, including in the energy sector. He advises on tax matters related to US and international mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and corporate spin-offs, public and private financings, bankruptcies, financial products and private equity investments. In addition, Lonczak has extensive experience structuring renewable energy projects eligible for the production tax credit (PTC) or investment tax credit (ITC).

"Don's ability to practice across several areas of tax law is unique," said Elizabeth L. McGinley, chair of Bracewell's tax department. "His substantive knowledge and experience strengthens our ability to serve clients engaged in a variety of complex transactions."

"Bracewell has a strong transactional tax practice that is well integrated throughout the firm. I look forward to working with my new colleagues," said Lonczak.

Lonczak graduated from Georgetown University with a B.S. in Accounting in 1987 and graduated from Georgetown University Law Center with a J.D. in 1991. He received an LL.M. in Taxation from New York University School of Law in 1994.

Lonczak is the 15th lateral partner to join Bracewell in the prior 12 months, and the sixth since the beginning of this year. Other recent hires include Danielle M. Varnell and Timothy J. Urban in Washington, DC; Michael Chibib and Conor M. Civins in Austin; E. Steve Bolden II and William Mahomes Jr. in Dallas; Clint Steyn in Dubai; Vincent E. Morgan in Houston; Nina Howell in London; and Todd W. Eckland, Danielle Garbien, Catherine Hood, Martha Kammoun and David A. Shargel in New York.

