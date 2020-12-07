Transactions of executives and related parties in NKT shares
Company Announcement
7 December 2020
Announcement No. 28
Transactions of executives and related parties in NKT shares
According to the Market Abuse Regulation art. 19 NKT announces to have received notification regarding acquisition of NKT shares as follows:
Name:
Alexander Kara
Position:
President and CEO
Issuer and securities code:
NKT A/S, DK0010287663
LEI code
529900197LKWCEQ0NL18
Type of transaction:
Acquisition of shares
Market:
Nasdaq Copenhagen
Acquisition date:
4 December 2020
No. of securities acquired
17,232
Share price, DKK
216.87834262
Purchase price, DKK
3,737,247.60
Contact
Investor Relations: Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, Tel.: +45 2494 1654
Press: Helle Gudiksen, Head of Group Communications, Tel.: +45 2349 9098
Attachment