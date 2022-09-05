TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Has More To Do To Multiply In Value Going Forward

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. In light of that, when we looked at TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for TransAlta Renewables:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.039 = CA$116m ÷ (CA$3.4b - CA$399m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, TransAlta Renewables has an ROCE of 3.9%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 3.9%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for TransAlta Renewables compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

There hasn't been much to report for TransAlta Renewables' returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past five years. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect TransAlta Renewables to be a multi-bagger going forward. That being the case, it makes sense that TransAlta Renewables has been paying out 111% of its earnings to its shareholders. If the company is in fact lacking growth opportunities, that's one of the viable alternatives for the money.

Our Take On TransAlta Renewables' ROCE

In summary, TransAlta Renewables isn't compounding its earnings but is generating stable returns on the same amount of capital employed. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 62% over the last five years. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing TransAlta Renewables, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

