TransAlta (TSE:TA) lifts 5.6% this week, taking five-year gains to 62%

It hasn't been the best quarter for TransAlta Corporation (TSE:TA) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 23% in that time. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last five years have been pleasing. After all, the share price is up a market-beating 48% in that time.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

TransAlta isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

For the last half decade, TransAlta can boast revenue growth at a rate of 2.3% per year. That's not a very high growth rate considering the bottom line. While it's hard to say just how much value the company added over five years, the annualised share price gain of 8% seems about right. The business could be one worth watching but we generally prefer faster revenue growth.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for TransAlta the TSR over the last 5 years was 62%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that TransAlta shareholders are down 19% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 7.2%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 10%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. Before spending more time on TransAlta it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

