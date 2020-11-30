Transamerica and Aegon Asset Management Introduce "Transamerica DB Complete"

·6 min read

Transamerica combines asset management, risk management, and actuarial services to provide a cohesive, comprehensive, and complete defined benefit plan solution

BALTIMORE, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transamerica, in partnership with Aegon Asset Management, today announces the availability of a new defined benefit plan management service — Transamerica DB CompleteSM. The solution brings together all the services typically outsourced to unrelated third party vendors, including plan administration, asset management, consulting services, and actuarial, non-advisory support.

Transamerica logo (PRNewsFoto/Transamerica Retirement Solution) (PRNewsFoto/)
Transamerica logo (PRNewsFoto/Transamerica Retirement Solution) (PRNewsFoto/)

Defined benefit plan providers are often forced to juggle different service providers for the various components of defined benefit plan management. Transamerica DB Complete brings together the pension consulting experience from Transamerica Retirement Solutions, the fiduciary advisory services from Transamerica Retirement Advisors, and the fixed income investment expertise of Aegon Asset Management, a Transamerica affiliate.

The team uses dynamic investment strategies — designed to help pension plans reduce funded status volatility or generate income to meet obligations — that aim to better match plan assets with near-term or future liabilities.

"Most organizations are not in the business of managing the associated complexities with a defined benefit plan. They're looking for an experienced team to help them," said Kent Callahan, CEO of Workplace Solutions for Transamerica. "That's why Transamerica and Aegon Asset Management collaborated to create a powerful solution that helps ease the burden for plan sponsors."

Investment Advisory and Fiduciary Services

Transamerica Retirement Advisors can assume the responsibilities of a 3(21) or 3(38) fiduciary advisor as delegated by the client and their investment advisor or work collectively in partnership in selecting investment products. The goal is to build a portfolio suited for the defined benefit plan. Transamerica combines its institutional investment selection and monitoring process for equity and alternative investments with Aegon Asset Management's expertise in liability-focused fixed income management.

This process integrates and streamlines the complexities of DB plan administration — making it easier to understand, implement, and manage.

Fixed Investment Expertise on a Global Scale

Aegon Asset Management, with more than $408 billion under management*, specializes in delivering investment solutions that span the fixed income credit spectrum and are designed to meet a range of client objectives. Their Customized Investment Solutions team constructs portfolios for defined benefit plans focused on their unique needs and circumstances. Their highly customized approach to searching for relative value along the yield curve is born from the strategy insurers use to match complex liability cash flows. Leveraging the resources of their global organization, Aegon Asset Management combines the full complement of their fundamental, bottom-up research culture, a global top-down macro view process, and their risk management systems to provide customized, multi-sector solutions.

Defined Benefit Administration Expertise with 80 Years of Experience

Plan sponsors, committees, or trustees seeking the convenience and efficiencies of bundling administration services, for pricing advantages and service continuity, have the option to add Transamerica Retirement Solutions' administration services. Transamerica has more than 80 years of retirement plan experience with a proven process that includes a full suite of services to deliver everything from benefit calculations to plan design, compliance, and full administrative support. Plus, the program is supported by a proprietary technology methodology based on a data tier (consolidated database), a program tier (single calculation engine), and an interface tier for plan sponsors and their participants. Finally, a rigorous data management protocol compares current and prior results and conducts regression testing to certify that the benefit valuations in the system are correct. Integrated with payroll, the system automatically updates data every payroll period.

"We are excited to bring together highly experienced teams across our organizations to help make defined benefit plans easier for advisors and their sponsors to manage," said Mr. Callahan. "I'm confident that the retirement plan community will recognize the value the Transamerica DB Complete solution adds."

About Transamerica
With a history that dates back more than 100 years, Transamerica is recognized as a leading provider of life insurance, retirement, and investment solutions, serving millions of customers throughout the United States. Recognizing the necessity of health and wellness during peak working life, Transamerica's dedicated professionals work to help people take the steps necessary to live better today so they can worry less about tomorrow. Transamerica serves nearly every customer segment, providing a broad range of quality life insurance and investment products, individual and group pension plans, as well as asset management services. In 2019, Transamerica fulfilled its promises to customers, paying more than $50 billion in insurance, retirement, and annuity claims and benefits, including return of annuity premiums paid by the customer. Transamerica is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, with other major operations in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Denver, Colorado. Transamerica is part of the Aegon group of companies. Based in the Netherlands, Aegon is one of the world's largest providers of life insurance, pension solutions and asset management products, operating in more than 20 markets worldwide. For the full year of 2019, Aegon managed over $1 trillion in revenue generating investments. For more information, please visit www.transamerica.com.

About Aegon Asset Management
Aegon Asset Management is the global investment management brand of Aegon N.V. and is a global, active investment manager comprised of several affiliates around the world. Our focus is on excellence in everything we do, working to consistently deliver the performance, service, and solutions our clients seek. We believe in strong governance, transparency, and clear accountability as the building blocks for trust and long-term relationships with our clients.

Investors worldwide entrust Aegon Asset Management to manage approximately $408 billion on their behalf*. Positioned for success in our chosen markets (Asia, Continental Europe, North America, and the UK), Aegon Asset Management's specialist teams provide investment solutions across asset classes.

Through the Aegon Group our heritage stretches back to 1844, meaning we understand the importance of long-term relationships, robust risk management and sustainable outperformance. A long history of partnership with our proprietary insurance accounts has enabled us to establish experienced investment teams, and long-term track records.

Aegon Asset Management is the global investment management brand of the Aegon Group N.V. and is comprised of Aegon USA Investment Management, LLC ("Aegon Asset Management US"), Aegon USA Realty Advisors, LLC ("Aegon Real Assets US"), Aegon AM UK plc ("Aegon AM UK") and other Aegon affiliates. Aegon Asset Management US, Aegon Real Assets US, and Aegon AM UK are SEC registered investment advisers.

*As of June 30, 2020

Media inquiries:

Media.Relations@transamerica.com

Hank Williams
(319) 355-7789

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transamerica-and-aegon-asset-management-introduce-transamerica-db-complete-301181228.html

SOURCE Transamerica

Latest Stories

  • Trump lashes out at 60 Minutes in furious tweets over interview with fired elections official

    Ousted cybersecurity official speaks out for first time since firing, saying president’s fraud claims are without basis

  • Charging the 'Beatles': Inside the case against IS militants

    As two Islamic State militants faced a judge in Virginia last month, Diane Foley listened from home through a muffled phone connection and strained to make out the voices of the men prosecutors say kidnapped her son before he was murdered. Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh stand accused of belonging to an IS cell dubbed “the Beatles,” an incongruously lighthearted nickname for British citizens blamed for the jailing, torture and murder of Western hostages in Syria. After geopolitical breakthroughs and stalemates, military actions in Syria and court fights in London, the Justice Department’s most significant terrorism prosecution in years was finally underway.

  • More than 100 civilians dead in 'gruesome' Nigeria attack blamed on Islamic jihadists

    A weekend attack on farm workers in northeast Nigeria blamed on jihadists left at least 110 dead, the UN humanitarian coordinator in the country said on Sunday, the deadliest attack on civilians this year. The attack, in a state gripped by a jihadist insurgency for more than 10 years, took place the same day as long-delayed local elections in the state. "I am outraged and horrified by the gruesome attack against civilians carried out by non-state armed groups in villages near Borno State capital Maiduguri," Edward Kallon said in a statement. "At least 110 civilians were ruthlessly killed and many others were wounded in this attack," he added. Some locals blamed the attack on Boko Haram fighters, but Bulama Bukarti, an analyst with the Tony Blair Institute, said rival group the IS-affiliated Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) were more active in the area. "ISWAP is the likely culprit," he tweeted. Kallon, in his statement, said: "The incident is the most violent direct attack against innocent civilians this year. "I call for the perpetrators of this heinous and senseless act to be brought to justice," he added. The violence centred on the village of Koshobe near the Borno state capital Maiduguri, with assailants targeting farm workers harvesting rice fields. One pro-government anti-jihadist militia said the assailants tied up the labourers and slit their throats. Kallon said the assailants - "armed men on motorcycles" - also targeted other communities in the area. "Rural communities in Borno State are facing untold hardships," he added, calling for more to be done to protect them and to head off what he said was a looming food crisis there. Borno Governor Babaganan Umara Zulum attended the burial Sunday in the nearby village of Zabarmari of 43 bodies recovered on Saturday, saying the toll could rise after search operations resumed. The victims included dozens of labourers from Sokoto state in northwestern Nigeria, roughly 1,000 kilometres (600 miles) away, who had travelled to the northeast to find work, it said. Six were wounded in the attack and eight remained missing as of Saturday. Kallon, citing "reports that several women may have been kidnapped", called for their immediate release. Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari condemned the attack on Saturday, saying: "The entire country has been wounded by these senseless killings." Neither the president's statement nor Sunday's from the UN mentioned either Boko Haram or rival group ISWAP by name. But both groups have been active in Borno State, their attacks having forced the postponement of locations in Borno State, which finally took place Saturday.

  • Twitter suspends Thai royalist account: exclusive

    Twitter has suspended a Thai account linked to an influence campaign in favor of the country's monarchy, amid months of taboo-breaking protests calling for Thailand's prime minister to resign and reform of its palace. That's after a Reuters analysis found the account was connected to thousands of others spreading posts in favor of King Maha Vajiralongkorn. And, while not directly linked to the account, internal army training documents reviewed by Reuters showed evidence of a coordinated information campaign designed to target "opponents" and spread pro-monarchy messages on Twitter, an important platform for criticism of the government even before the protests. After Reuters sought comment from Twitter on Wednesday, the account, @jitarsa_school, was suspended. It had gained 48,000 followers since its creation in September. The account's profile had said it trained people for a Royal Volunteers programme run by the Royal Office. The "Volunteer Spirit 904" program began in 2016 during the current king's reign to build loyalty to the monarchy. The palace did not respond to a request for comment. A Twitter representative said Sunday (November 29), "The account in question was suspended for violating our rules on spam and platform manipulation." The spokesperson said it was not a result of the Reuters request. The Reuters analysis found that more than 80% of accounts that followed @jitarsa_school had themselves been created since the start of September and a sample of those showed that all they did was promote royalist hashtags. In early October, Twitter announced it had taken down 926 accounts linked to the Thai army for violating its policies by amplifying pro-government content and targeting political opposition figures. The army at the time denied that the accounts belonged to army officials.

  • HK's top leader piles up cash at home after U.S. sanctions

    Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says she has to pile up cash at home as she has been unable to open a bank account in the global financial centre since Washington sanctioned her shortly after Beijing imposed a national security law on the city. Beijing circumvented Hong Kong's legislature and imposed a national security law on the former British colony on June 30, a move condemned by some foreign governments, business groups and rights groups. Hong Kong and authorities in Beijing said the law was necessary to restore stability after more than a year of anti-government protests.

  • Iran's top nuclear scientist was assassinated by a remote-controlled machine gun placed in the back of another car, the country's media says

    The gun was mounted on a Nissan truck that self-destructed after the hit on Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was complete, the semiofficial Fars news agency said.

  • Key question in Cosby appeal: Does defendant's past matter?

    In 2016, as Bill Cosby's legal team prepared for trial in his stunning sexual assault case in Pennsylvania, the state Supreme Court quietly heard a death row inmate's appeal. Lawyers for Charles Hicks questioned whether three women who said he had beaten and choked them in Texas should have testified at his trial in a fourth woman's death in the Pocono Mountains. The seven Supreme Court justices issued five separate opinions on the use of the "prior bad act” testimony.

  • Trump’s Disgraceful Endgame

    President Trump said the other day that he’d leave office if he loses the vote of the Electoral College on December 14.This is not the kind of assurance presidents of the United States typically need to make, but it was noteworthy given Trump’s disgraceful conduct since losing his bid for reelection to Joe Biden on November 3.Behind in almost all the major polls, Trump stormed within a hair’s breadth in the key battlegrounds of winning reelection, and his unexpectedly robust performance helped put Republicans in a strong position for the post-Trump-presidency era. This is not nothing. But the president can’t stand to admit that he lost and so has insisted since the wee hours of Election Night that he really won -- and won “by a lot.”There are legitimate issues to consider after the 2020 vote about the security of mail-in ballots and the process of counting votes (some jurisdictions, bizarrely, take weeks to complete their initial count), but make no mistake: The chief driver of the post-election contention of the past several weeks is the petulant refusal of one man to accept the verdict of the American people. The Trump team (and much of the GOP) is working backwards, desperately trying to find something, anything to support the president’s aggrieved feelings, rather than objectively considering the evidence and reacting as warranted.Almost nothing that the Trump team has alleged has withstood the slightest scrutiny. In particular, it’s hard to find much that is remotely true in the president’s Twitter feed these days. It is full of already-debunked claims and crackpot conspiracy theories about Dominion voting systems. Over the weekend, he repeated the charge that 1.8 million mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania were mailed out, yet 2.6 million were ultimately tallied. In a rather elementary error, this compares the number of mail-ballots requested in the primary to the number of ballots counted in the general. A straight apples-to-apples comparison finds that 1.8 million mail-in ballots were requested in the primary and 1.5 million returned, while 3.1 million ballots were requested in the general and 2.6 million returned.Flawed and dishonest assertions like this pollute the public discourse and mislead good people who make the mistake of believing things said by the president of the United States.Elected Republicans have generally taken the attitude that the president should be able to have his day in court. It’s his legal right to file suits, of course, but he shouldn’t pursue meritless litigation in Hail Mary attempts to get millions of votes tossed out. This is exactly what he’s been doing, it’s why reputable GOP lawyers have increasingly steered clear, and it’s why Trump has suffered defeat after defeat in court.In its signature federal suit in Pennsylvania, the Trump team argued that it violated the equal-protection clause of the U.S. Constitution for some Pennsylvania counties to let absentee voters fix or “cure” their ballots if they contained an error while other counties didn’t. It maintained that it was another constitutional violation for Trump election observers not to be allowed in close proximity to the counting of ballots. On this basis, the Trump team sought to disqualify 1.5 million ballots and bar the certification of the Pennsylvania results or have the Pennsylvania General Assembly appoint presidential electors.By the time the suit reached the Third Circuit, it had been whittled down to a relatively minor procedural issue (whether the Trump complaint could be amended a second time in the district court). The Trump team lost on that question, and the unanimous panel of the Third Circuit (in an opinion written by a Trump appointee) made it clear that the other claims lacked merit as well. It noted that the suit contained no evidence that Trump and Biden ballots or observers were treated differently, let alone evidence of fraud. Within reason, it is permissible for counties to have different procedures for handling ballots, and nothing forced some counties to permit voters to cure flawed absentee ballots and others to decline to do so.Not that it mattered. The court pointed out that the suit challenged the procedures to fix absentee ballots in seven Democratic counties, which don’t even come close to having enough cured ballots to change the outcome in the state; the counties might have allowed, at most, 10,000 voters to fix their ballots, and even if every single one of them voted for Biden, that’s still far short of Biden’s 80,000-plus margin in the state.The idea, as the Trump team stalwartly maintains, that the Supreme Court is going to take up this case and issue a game-changing ruling is fantastical. Conservative judges have consistently rejected Trump's flailing legal appeals, and the justices are unlikely to have a different reaction.Trump’s most reprehensible tactic has been to attempt, somewhat shamefacedly, to get local Republican officials to block the certification of votes and state legislatures to appoint Trump electors in clear violation of the public will. This has gone nowhere, thanks to the honesty and sense of duty of most of the Republicans involved, but it’s a profoundly undemocratic move that we hope no losing presidential candidate ever even thinks of again.Getting defeated in a national election is a blow to the ego of even the most thick-skinned politicians and inevitably engenders personal feelings of bitterness and anger. What America has long expected is that losing candidates swallow those feelings and at least pretend to be gracious. If Trump’s not capable of it, he should at least stop waging war on the outcome.

  • An Oregon cancer nurse was put on leave after boasting on TikTok about ignoring COVID-19 rules

    The Salem Health oncology nurse was not named by the hospital, but local media identified her as Ashley Grames.

  • India regulators probe alleged AstraZeneca shot reaction, trial continues

    The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is assisting an inquiry into an alleged adverse reaction during AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine trial, but has found no reason to recommend halting it, a senior official at the regulator said on Sunday. A 40-year-old man said in a complaint seen by Reuters that he had suffered serious "neurological and psychological" symptoms after receiving the vaccine in a trial being run by the British drugmaker's partner Serum Institute of India (SII). "There was no immediate cause of concern at this stage," Samiran Panda, head of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases at the ICMR, the research body involved in trials, told Reuters.

  • Man who attacked ex-girlfriend killed by victim's mom and sister with golf club and kitchen knife, California police say

    The women "were well within their right to act in defense of their sister and daughter" and are not expected to face charges, authorities say.

  • Over 300 detained in Belarus during anti-government protests

    A human rights group in Belarus says over 300 people have been detained during Sunday protests against the country’s authoritarian president, who won his sixth term in office in a vote widely seen as rigged. The protests took place in Minsk, the capital, and other cities and attracted thousands of people. In Minsk, large crowds gathered in different parts of the city despite the snowy weather for what has been dubbed as the Neighbors' March, blocking the roads in some areas.

  • The Supreme Court refused to get involved in the case of a Louisiana pastor who ignored the governor's order banning large gatherings

    Louisiana Pastor Tony Spell openly violated the governor's order prohibiting gatherings larger than 10 people, hosting services that totaled 1,000.

  • Singaporean gives birth to baby with COVID-19 antibodies: report

    A Singaporean woman, who was infected with the novel coronavirus in March when she was pregnant, has given birth to a baby with antibodies against the virus, offering a new clue as to whether the infection can be transferred from mother to child. The baby was born this month without COVID-19 but with the virus antibodies, the Straits Times newspaper reported on Sunday, citing the mother. "My doctor suspects I have transferred my COVID-19 antibodies to him during my pregnancy," Celine Ng-Chan told the paper.

  • Mother of teenager killed by police is shot during funeral service, report says

    Sincere Pierce, 18,  was one of two teenage victims in the 13 November killing by a Brevard County deputy officer

  • 'Stop the madness,' Tigray leader urges Ethiopia's PM

    The fugitive leader of Ethiopia’s defiant Tigray region on Monday called on Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to “stop the madness” and withdraw troops from the region as he asserted that fighting continues “on every front” two days after Abiy declared victory. Debretsion Gebremichael, in a phone interview with The Associated Press, said he remains near the Tigray capital, Mekele, which the Ethiopian army on Saturday said it now controlled. Far from accepting Abiy’s declaration of victory, the Tigray leader asserted that “we are sure we’ll win.”

  • Trump baselessly claims the FBI and DOJ may be involved in a ploy to 'rig' the election and says the agencies have been 'missing in action' in his legal battles

    There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election, which Trump lost to President-elect Joe Biden.

  • Hong Kong reports 4-month high 115 coronavirus cases

    Hong Kong reported 115 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, including 109 locally transmitted, the highest in nearly four months, as authorities battle a renewed wave of COVID-19. Since late January, 6,239 people in Hong Kong have been infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, of whom 109 have died of the disease. Hong Kong has closed bars, nightclubs and other entertainment venues for the third time this year, through at least Thursday.

  • Utah Police Officer Kidnapped Family Member on Thanksgiving in ‘Paranoid’ Episode: Cops

    A Utah police officer allegedly kidnapped a member of his own family on Thanksgiving Day in what police described as a “paranoid” episode involving an involuntary joyride, a gun, and abandoned buildings.An unnamed relative told police that their nephew Scott Elliott Russell, a master officer with the South Jordan Police Department, had taken them for a drive before the family’s Thanksgiving dinner in Provo, Utah, but when the relative requested to return home, Russell refused and kept driving along the I-15 highway. Police did not disclose the relative’s identity.Russell then “became more irrational and paranoid, at one point, taking the victim’s phone and disabling it,” according to the arrest report, first reported by local station KUTV 2. The relative, knowing the policeman had a gun, complied with Russell’s demands. Russell later denied taking the phone.Russell and the relative left the highway and exited the car, at which point Russell rolled it down an embankment and tossed his gun over a fence into sagebrush. The arrest report reads, “[Russell] claimed he had been set up and believed he was actively being watched by an unknown organization ... he claimed again [he was] being watched by individuals and wanted these individuals to see him openly discard the firearm so they knew he didn’t pose a threat.”Russell and the relative walked to a pair of abandoned buildings. After Russell went into one and left the relative in another, the relative walked to the highway and was picked up by a passing driver and later taken to the hospital for unspecified injuries.Russell has been arrested on charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, burglary, trespass, and interruption of a communications device. He is being held in the Juab County Jail and has been placed on leave from the South Jordan police force.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Turkey's new virus figures confirm experts' worst fears

    When Turkey changed the way it reports daily COVID-19 infections, it confirmed what medical groups and opposition parties have long suspected — that the country is faced with an alarming surge of cases that is fast exhausting the Turkish health system. In an about-face, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government this week resumed reporting all positive coronavirus tests — not just the number of patients being treated for symptoms — pushing the number of daily cases to above 30,000. No country can report exact numbers on the spread of the disease since many asymptomatic cases go undetected, but the previous way of counting made Turkey look relatively well-off in international comparisons, with daily new cases far below those reported in European countries including Italy, Britain and France.