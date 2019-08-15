'Transcendent': Obama pays tribute to Toni Morrison in summer reading list

WASHINGTON – A week after Toni Morrison passed away, former President Barack Obama offered a unique tribute to the revered, award-winning author: recommending her body of work to his millions of followers online.

Obama shared his 2019 summer reading list Wednesday on Instagram, where he chose to highlight Morrison's collected works. Morrison, the first African American woman to win the Nobel Prize for Literature, died last week at the age of 88.

In 2012, Obama awarded Morrison the Presidential Medal of Freedom, which is the nation's highest civilian honor.

In the caption of his post, Obama wrote that it was a list of "a few books I've been reading this summer, in case you're looking for some suggestions."

"To start, you can't go wrong by reading or re-reading the collected works of Toni Morrison," he wrote in the caption of the list he shared on Instagram. "Beloved, Song of Solomon, The Bluest Eye, Sula, everything else — they're transcendent, all of them.

"You’ll be glad you read them," he added.

Toni Morrison was a national treasure, as good a storyteller, as captivating, in person as she was on the page. Her writing was a beautiful, meaningful challenge to our conscience and our moral imagination. What a gift to breathe the same air as her, if only for a while. pic.twitter.com/JG7Jgu4p9t — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 6, 2019

Last week following the announcement of her death, Obama wrote in a tweet that Morrison "was a national treasure, as good a storyteller, as captivating, in person as she was on the page,"

"Her writing was a beautiful, meaningful challenge to our conscience and our moral imagination. What a gift to breathe the same air as her, if only for a while," he continued in the tweet.

In addition to Morrison's collected works, 10 other books made Obama's 2019 summer reading list:

