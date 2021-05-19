TRANSCOM head gives thumbs up for US Air Force to begin divesting KC-135s

Valerie Insinna
·2 min read

WASHINGTON — The head of U.S. Transportation Command signaled Tuesday he is ready to support Air Force plans to start retiring some KC-135 aerial refueling tankers.

Last year, after the Air Force requested the authority to retire 13 KC-135s in fiscal 2021, TRANSCOM commander Gen. Stephen Lyons pushed back, arguing that retiring the legacy tankers without an operational KC-46 would exacerbate the existing tanker shortfall to high levels of risk.

But the outlook has changed for the better over the last year, Lyons told lawmakers during a hearing with the House Armed Services Committee’s Readiness Subcommittee.

“I think we’re in a very good place, and I do think that it’s a good idea to allow the Air Force to retire the KC-135s that they’ve requested to retire,” he said.

Lyons pointed to “incredible work” done by the Air Force to come to an agreement with Boeing on a path forward for fixing the KC-46 — the service’s newest tanker, which was first delivered in 2019 and has been afflicted with numerous technical deficiencies.

In 2020, the service and Boeing solidified a plan for the company to develop a new remote vision system for the aircraft and begin integrating it in FY23. Until then, the company will roll out several interim fixes that will allow TRANSCOM to use the KC-46 for limited operations, Lyons said.

The service also made adjustments to its retirement schedule for the KC-10, retaining some that were planned for retirement, he said. “That combined has put us in a good position.”

In the FY21 defense authorization bill, Congress prohibited the Air Force from retiring any of its 398 KC-135s until after FY23. Instead, lawmakers stipulated that the service could retire 30 KC-10s during that time period, starting with six tankers in FY21.

However, Lyons’ statements could open the door for Congress to ease statutory restrictions on KC-135 divestments. That, in turn, could allow the Air Force to retire some of its KC-135 fleet as part of the FY22 budget, set to be released May 27.

In February, Air Mobility Command chief Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost announced that the Air Force would begin offering KC-46 aircraft to TRANSCOM for certain limited missions sets, such as taking part in exercises or escorting fighter jets traveling long distances either stateside or overseas. TRANSCOM has said such operations could start as early as June.

Recommended Stories

  • These five firms could build a new armed overwatch plane for US Air Force special operators

    A replacement for the U-28 Draco could be chosen as early as 2022.

  • US Army tackles enduring system to counter both drone and cruise missile threats

    The Army is in the midst of a shoot-off to evaluate capabilities to defend against cruise missile and drones threats.

  • Air & Sea Show returns to Miami Beach for Memorial Day Weekend with new COVID rules

    After being canceled last year due to COVID-19, the Hyundai Air & Sea Show will return to South Beach next weekend with its trademark military demonstrations — while introducing new pandemic precautions like COVID-sniffing dogs and calling off its annual concert and fireworks display.

  • Grizzly runs toward woman in Yellowstone, video shows. She’s now under investigation

    In 2018, an Oregon man was sentenced to 130 days in jail after he was seen on video taunting a bison.

  • 2 pilots eject from F-15 when it leaves runway in Illinois

    Two pilots ejected safely from an F-15 fighter jet Tuesday morning when the aircraft left a runway while landing at a southwestern Illinois airport, military officials said. The two U.S. active duty pilots suffered minor injuries in the 7:30 a.m. incident at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport in Mascoutah, Illinois, the U.S. Air Force said in a statement. MidAmerica is located about 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of St. Louis.

  • Watch the First Privately Owned F-16 Take Flight

    A company will train Air Force pilots with this used Fighting Falcon.

  • Does letter to tenants signal end of county plan to build jail at KC trailer park?

    Jackson County might not build its new jail on the site of an east Kansas City trailer park after all.

  • SSgt Archer's, A1C Rahman's heroic actions save lives, earn USO honors

    The 2021 NASCAR Salutes Together with Coca-Cola campaign is more than just a military appreciation platform — it‘s a campaign that salutes heroes next door. Each week, NASCAR.com will highlight multiple individuals who have made a difference with their service both in the military and to their communities. In the latest profiles, NASCAR.com is highlighting […]

  • Why is the Israel lobby attacking Ilhan Omar?

    Ongoing Israeli air strikes and artillery bombardment of the Gaza Strip have killed hundreds of civilians. At time of writing, at least 213 Gazans had been killed, including 61 children, and the territory's beleaguered hospitals are overwhelmed with casualties. As Amira Haas reports at Haaretz, several individual homes have been bombed in the middle of the night with no warning — suggesting a deliberate intent to wipe out entire families, since the Israeli military has detailed information on Gaza residents and has provided evacuation warnings in other instances. Meanwhile, Hamas has fired thousands of rockets into Israel, but because almost all of them were intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome system, only 12 Israelis have been killed, including one child. Israel's actions have inspired unusually stark condemnations from left-wing Democratic members of Congress, including (but not limited to) Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota. In response, the leading pro-Israel lobbying organization in the U.S., the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, has spent thousands of dollars on Facebook attack ads with the faces of Omar and Ocasio-Cortez superimposed on pictures of Hamas rockets — all but implying they are in league with the group: These ads are plainly dishonest (though not as bad as the 2019 ads that said Omar was "maybe more sinister" than ISIS, for which AIPAC apologized). In a recent speech, Omar condemned both Israeli bombing and Hamas rockets: "I understand, on a deeply human level, the pain and the anguish families are feeling in Palestine — and in Israel — at this moment … whether rocket attacks or air strikes, violence does nothing to make people more secure." Ocasio-Cortez has also said Hamas' actions are "condemnable[.]" Their criticism is focused primarily on Israel because that country is committing the overwhelming majority of the violence against civilians in the conflict, and because it receives both enormous subsidies and diplomatic protection from the U.S. government. America has little leverage over Hamas, but could easily pressure Israel into accepting a proposed ceasefire from Hamas it has so far rejected, or ending the occupation that is at the root of the conflict. One wonders why AIPAC feels the need to single out these two women of color (one of whom is a Muslim) and misrepresent what they are saying. More stories from theweek.comStephen Breyer is delusional about the Supreme CourtPaul Mooney, comedian and Richard Pryor Show writer, dies at 79New York attorney general's criminal investigation is not good for Trump, but he was already in peril

  • Navy SEALs are refocusing to fight China and Russia. Here's what current and former members say they're up against.

    After two decades of counterterrorism operations, the Navy's special operators are shifting to take different, more capable foes.

  • Benintendi's single in 8th sends KC to 2-0 win over Brewers

    Whit Merrifield slid under the tag to give the Royals the lead with two outs in the eighth inning, Brewers manager Craig Counsell immediately challenged the bang-bang call and his counterpart Mike Matheny probably groaned. You see, it was just two days ago in Chicago that a controversial call at the plate was upheld — Kansas City has requested an explanation from the league on it — that resulted in a White Sox run and ultimately doomed the Royals to a loss.

  • He wanted the big pack of soda at a Florida Walmart — then felt a shot as he reached

    Kyle Theodore Griffith, a 30-year-old from Largo, Florida, went to Walmart to pick up a 24-pack case of soda.

  • New supersonic airline will fly anywhere in the world within 4 hours

    Air travel took a major hit when the coronavirus pandemic swept across the globe. Strapping dozens or even hundreds of passengers into an enclosed steel tube where the air is recycled is a recipe for disaster when an airborne virus ravaging the planet, and even with vaccines rolling out, airlines have struggled to fill planes …

  • News: Cowboys vet impressed with 6th-rounder, PFF’s rankings surprise

    Also, playoff predictions, projected starters, more rookie news, and which former Packers passer Mike McCarthy may be reuniting with.

  • New Winnebago Solis Pocket is the brand's smallest camper van

    Winnebago, the brand whose iconic boxy motorhomes with the big "W" logo were a fixture at campgrounds back in the '70s, has since branched out into other RVs including camper vans. As surfaced by Motor1, the Winnebago Solis Pocket is based on the Ram ProMaster van with a 136-inch wheelbase and is 17 feet 10 inches long. The camper van is powered by a 3.6-liter V6 hooked to a six-speed automatic.

  • My 300,000-Mile Honda S2000 Is Drivable Once Again

    The best part about owning a Honda is the readily available parts.

  • Creditors approve restructuring plan for troubled Thai Airways

    Thai Airways International's creditors have voted to approve the airline's restructuring plan, the flag carrier said on Wednesday, as it seeks to recover from financial problems suffered long before the coronavirus pandemic. The plan will allow for an extension on bond payments, interest and the option for debt-to-equity conversion, said Somboon Sangrungjang of law firm Kudun and Partners, which represents creditors including 87 savings cooperatives. The creditors proposed the appointment of finance ministry official Pornchai Thirawet, acting Thai Airways CEO Chansin Treenuchagron and former chief Piyasvasti Amranand, as plan administrators, the airline said on Wednesday.

  • How Dems Can Force Manchin and Sinema to Put Up or Shut Up

    Photos GettySenator Kyrsten Sinema is confused. At a private caucus meeting last week, she pointedly asked Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer why Democrats can’t overcome Republican opposition to the major ethics and voting rights reforms that Joe Biden promised voters, and that over 60 percent of Americans across party lines support. But Sinema wasn’t talking about the For the People Act that Schumer hopes to squeak through. She was referring to her own competing legislation.Not to be outdone, last week Senator Joe Manchin announced his own plan to address the GOP’s nationwide war on voting rights, a not-so-subtle way of saying he won’t be signing on to Schumer’s consensus bill, either.The GOP Destroyed Its Brand. Joe Manchin Wants Dems To Follow Suit.If Sinema and Manchin breaking ranks didn’t complicate matters enough, neither is willing to end or even modify the filibuster to get voting rights passed. Instead, they’re telling Democrats—and the millions of Americans at risk of losing their votes in 2022 and beyond—to trust in the myth of Senate bipartisanship. So Schumer should issue an ultimatum: find 10 Republicans to pass your bill or Democrats are taking down the filibuster.Without any modifications to the filibuster, Manchin and Sinema will need to come up with 10 Republican senators willing to oppose the GOP’s sweeping attempts to gut the right to vote. Good luck—almost 90 percent of all voting-related legislation in the states this year has come from Republican lawmakers.Spoiler alert: Those bills aren’t about helping voters, but stopping them. In Georgia, Republicans remain so traumatized by Biden’s upset victory that they’re now considering targeting the same suburbs that once elected Newt Gingrich with a new round of Trump-inspired voter suppression laws.Voter suppression is one of the few unifying ideas left in a Republican Party hollowed out and pillaged by Trumpism. Manchin has as much chance at persuading them to undermine their own electoral fortunes as he does at convincing Elizabeth Warren to pass a tax cut for Big Tech.Manchin made media hay of a joint statement calling for the reauthorization of the Voting Rights Act that he authored with GOP Senator Lisa Murkowski, but Murkowski has pointedly not signed on to any of the voting rights bills before the Senate. And even if she did, Senate Republicans have abandoned Murkowski for her insufficient loyalty to Donald Trump.“Inaction is not an option,” Manchin and Murkowski wrote. “Congress must come together—just as we have done time and again—to reaffirm our longstanding bipartisan commitment to free, accessible, and secure elections for all.”Left unsaid in that soaring rhetoric is the fact that the Senate that voted 77-19 to pass the Voting Rights Act of 1965 was not in thrall to a far right as dominant as today’s MAGA movement. Manchin doesn’t seem to notice or care that the broad bipartisan coalition of Rockefeller Republicans and progressive Democrats who passed the original VRA hasn’t existed for over 40 years. Those critical liberal Republicans, now entirely extinct, didn’t even survive the GOP’s rightward lurch at the end of the 1970s.For his part, Biden seems committed to fostering some kind of progress on voting rights. The president has lavished attention on both Manchin and Sinema, despite or because of their resistance to both his infrastructure plan and other Democrats’ dream of ending the filibuster. He doesn’t have much of a choice. Biden has excoriated Republican voter suppression efforts in Georgia, calling them “Jim Crow in the 21st century” and arguing that “we have a moral and constitutional obligation to act.”Biden is acutely aware that Black voters—more than any other single group—are responsible for installing him in the White House. He also knows that as Manchin and Sinema go speed-dating for GOP votes, Republicans in the states are busy chipping away at what few voter protections remain.How Democrats Can Revive Their Doomed Voting Rights LegislationWhen Sinema and Manchin fail to deliver on their big talk about the power of bipartisanship, Schumer and Senate Democrats must be prepared to force a serious effort to kill the filibuster. Without it, GOP efforts to undermine the vote in 2022 and 2024 will proceed with impunity, undermining the marginalized communities that delivered a Democratic Senate and White House on the explicit promise that they would be protected from Republican reprisals.Those reprisals are now here, and Senate Democrats are nowhere to be found.Earlier this month Florida Governor and rumored 2024 presidential candidate Ron DeSantis signed a sweeping voter suppression law restricting the use of vote-by-mail and ballot drop boxes, both of which helped Black Democrats in Georgia overcome intentionally long lines and shuttered polling places in 2020. DeSantis made sure his supporters saw his attack on voting rights by arranging to sign the legislation live on Fox & Friends, a right-wing morning show that now explicitly serves as the GOP press office. And that was just one of the nearly 3,000 draconian voter suppression bills introduced this year.Every day of inaction to protect voting rights is another day for Republican operatives in Congress and in the states to purge voter lists, as Mississippi is doing, or enact tough new voter ID requirements while closing DMVs, as North Carolina Republicans did. Voters can’t afford to wait while Manchin talks up his role as the Great Compromiser—without ever striking a compromise in Democrats’ favor.The activist base of the Democratic Party has reached its boiling point with Sinema and Manchin’s empty promises that bipartisan victories are just around the corner. If moderate Democratic senators can create a viable voting rights plan with Republican buy-in, it will deserve high praise for achieving the impossible.But if they fail, Schumer and Biden must be prepared to take all steps necessary to ensure the right to vote is protected from unprecedented Trumpist attacks. At least Sinema and Manchin can say they tried.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Lufthansa sees surge in demand for transatlantic, Europe flights

    Lufthansa said on Tuesday it was seeing a surge in demand for flights to the United States and to European destinations following a loosening of German travel restrictions as coronavirus case numbers decline. Demand for summer flights to New York, Miami and Los Angeles has increased by up to 300%, the German airline group said, adding it would lay on extra flights from June and has restarted services to Orlando and Atlanta. "Because of the great significance of transatlantic air travel for the global economy, we now need a clear perspective on how travel between the USA and Europe can return on a larger scale," executive board member Harry Hohmeister said.

  • Property tax law convinces growing Idaho city to pause residential development

    “You are paying for growth in a reduction of services.”