Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of CA$0.225

Transcontinental Inc.'s (TSE:TCL.A) investors are due to receive a payment of CA$0.225 per share on 17th of April. This means the annual payment is 7.0% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Transcontinental's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. The last payment was quite easily covered by earnings, but it made up 95% of cash flows. This signals that the company is more focused on returning cash flow to shareholders, but it could mean that the dividend is exposed to cuts in the future.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 1.4% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 64% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Transcontinental Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The annual payment during the last 10 years was CA$0.58 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was CA$0.90. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 4.5% per annum over that time. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. However, things aren't all that rosy. Over the past five years, it looks as though Transcontinental's EPS has declined at around 13% a year. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this becomes a long term trend.

Our Thoughts On Transcontinental's Dividend

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. While Transcontinental is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We don't think Transcontinental is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 3 warning signs for Transcontinental that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

