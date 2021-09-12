Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Will Pay A Dividend Of CA$0.23

The board of Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A) has announced that it will pay a dividend of CA$0.23 per share on the 19th of October. The dividend yield will be 4.1% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Transcontinental's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Transcontinental's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 8.2%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 54%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Transcontinental Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was CA$0.44 in 2011, and the most recent fiscal year payment was CA$0.90. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 7.4% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. It's not great to see that Transcontinental's earnings per share has fallen at approximately 7.9% per year over the past five years. If the company is making less over time, it naturally follows that it will also have to pay out less in dividends. Earnings are predicted to grow over the next year, but we would remain cautious until a track record of earnings growth is established.

Our Thoughts On Transcontinental's Dividend

Overall, a consistent dividend is a good thing, and we think that Transcontinental has the ability to continue this into the future. With shrinking earnings, the company may see some issues maintaining the dividend even though they look pretty sustainable for now. This looks like it could be a good dividend stock going forward, but we would note that the payout ratio has been at higher levels in the past so it could happen again.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Transcontinental that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

