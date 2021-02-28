Transcript: Adam Kinzinger on "Face the Nation"

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
CBSNews
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The following is a transcript of an interview with Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger that aired Sunday, February 28, 2021, on "Face the Nation."

MARGARET BRENNAN: Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger broke with his party and voted to impeach President Trump back in January, and he joins us this morning from Capitol Hill. Good morning to you, Congressman.

REP. ADAM KINZINGER: Good morning. Good morning.

MARGARET BRENNAN: So we just- we're spending a lot of time talking about your party today, which I know you're spending a lot of time thinking about the future. When the former president takes the stage at- at CPAC, he is expected to say, according to excerpts of the speech that's been released, that the Republican Party is united. Is the Republican Party united?

REP. KINZINGER: No, I think there's- I mean, we may be united in some areas. You know, we don't have to agree with everything the Biden administration is doing. So there will be opposition. So unity in some of that. But I think in terms of what is our vision for the future, certainly not united. I think we are a party that's been for too long pedaling in fear, using fear as a compelling way to get votes. And fear does motivate. But after a while, fear can destroy a country, can destroy narratives, and it can destroy a democracy. And we have to quit peddling that. And I think what you're going to hear from the president at CPAC today is self-congratulations. Not- no ability to recognize the fact that we have lost the House, the Senate and the presidency because of Donald Trump. And you're going to see a lot of fear.

MARGARET BRENNAN: You just heard the chairwoman of your party, though, say that she met with the former president to- with the intention of having him help win back the House and the Senate. So she's believing that he's a force to bring people to the Republican Party.

REP. KINZINGER: Well, I think he is. I mean, I think certainly he's got, you know, a number of people that follow him and are motivated by him and compelled by him because there's been no competing alternative vision. You know, to win a narrative in a party, you have to present a competing alternative narrative. When you only hear from Donald Trump and when people walk around in fear of his tweets or his comments or they use his fear to peddle- win reelection, of course, he's going to motivate people. But that's where, when I launched Country1st.com with a "1st," that's all about fighting for the narrative in the Republican Party for an optimistic, brighter future again, one we can be proud of, and one, where when we talk about things, we actually teach young people how to do politics in a way that we used to remember and appreciate.

MARGARET BRENNAN: You're talking there about the political action committee that you have founded. So that's part of what I was talking about earlier with- with some infighting. I mean how are you going to pick candidates? Is there anyone you see, for instance, in the Senate right now? We know- we know Leader- Minority Leader McConnell said there are at least four senators he has that are going to run for president. Any of them have the kind of vision you're calling for?

REP. KINZINGER: Not that I've seen. I don't know who these senators are that are going to run. There are a few that I really do appreciate in the Senate. You think of like Ben Sasse, of course, Mitt Romney, Lisa Murkowski, those that voted to remove the president, particularly because I think they did it at great personal cost. That shows leadership. There are people in the House, of course, Liz Cheney, you know, with her strength and ability to stand up in front of a tough crowd and tell the truth. That's what America needs more of. They need more of truth-telling. They need more of- out of fear and- and presenting light into darkness. And we have to start with our own party. We can point fingers at the Democrats, sure. But it's not going to do any good. Every party, but now, especially the Republican Party, has to look inside after January 6th and say, what have we become? What's our great history and how do we go forward from here? And I'll tell you, reaching out to Donald Trump and more of the same is not going to do that.

MARGARET BRENNAN: You spend some time thinking about foreign policy, so I want to ask you as well, are you disappointed that just like President Trump, President Biden did not take direct action against Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for his role in approving the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi?

REP. KINZINGER: So I don't want to say I'm disappointed he didn't take direct action. I think, you know, he needs to be held accountable. I think publicly talking about this is very important because the- the Saudi Crown Prince responds to public shaming. And I think there has to be some behind- the-scenes accountability. But keep in mind, once we start basically pushing and picking sides and all this, it's a very complicated area. We have to show deep moral clarity, but be very careful in how we go forward because especially in the Middle East, things are really complicated.

MARGARET BRENNAN: They are. But, you know, this is a person who was a US resident. Should you expect more from a US president in forcing consequences for murder and dismemberment?

REP. KINZINGER: Yeah, and look, I don't think that this chapter's done. I think, you know, public accountability is important. And I think there will be some things that we might find out later. It's not going to be like military action or anything, but other areas, whether it's economics or targeted sanctions, stuff like that, that will come out either publicly or behind the scenes in the future. I don't think this chapter is written yet.

MARGARET BRENNAN: OK, like the halt on- that's being considered on offensive weapon sales. You would support that?

REP. KINZINGER: Yeah, I think I'd have to look at all the details of it, but I think certainly there has to be accountability for this.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Alright, Congressman Kinzinger, thank you for your time today.

REP. KINZINGER: You bet.

MARGARET BRENNAN: We'll be right back.

McDaniel says GOP voters "overwhelmingly" agree with Trump's record in office

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear explains decision to vaccinate teachers first

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem defends hands-off approach to COVID-19

Recommended Stories

  • Pro-Trump candidate Catalina Lauf to challenge U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger

    Congressional candidate weighs in on her plan to unseat the Illinois congressman on 'The Ingraham Angle'

  • Transcript: Andy Beshear on "Face the Nation"

    The following is a transcript of an interview with Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear that aired Sunday, February 28, 2021, on "Face the Nation."

  • Some GOP state lawmakers help spread COVID-19 misinformation

    Many Republican lawmakers have criticized governors’ emergency restrictions since the start of the coronavirus outbreak. Now that most legislatures are back in session, a new type of pushback is taking root: misinformation. In their own comments or by inviting skeptics to testify at legislative hearings, some GOP state lawmakers are using their platform to promote false information about the virus, the steps needed to limit its spread and the vaccines that will pull the nation out of the pandemic.

  • GOP Rep. Gosar skipped the House stimulus bill vote to attend a white nationalist event in Florida

    Gosar attended an event hosted by notorious white nationalist Nick Fuentes, using COVID-19 rules to avoid attending the $1.9 trillion stimulus vote.

  • Fauci on CPAC speech: 'I'm sure that you can get a standing ovation by saying I'm wrong'

    South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem was applauded at CPAC when she rebuked Fauci's Covid guidance.

  • A bipartisan coronavirus relief bill would be easier to pass: GOP Sen. Rob Portman

    Coronavirus relief would be easier to pass if it were truly bipartisan, Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, said Sunday on ABC's "This Week." "There's an easy answer to this, let's make it bipartisan," Portman told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos. "We can continue to work together and in this case, very easy to get Republican support for a COVID relief package," he added.

  • Parents of 112 children separated at US-Mexico border contacted, court hears

    Figures were provided as part of lawsuit brought by ACLU which in 2018 ended family separations under Trump policy A young asylum seeker arrives with her family at a bus station after being released by US border patrol in Brownsville, Texas, on 25 February. Photograph: John Moore/Getty Images The parents of 112 children separated at the US-Mexico border by Donald Trump’s administration have been contacted since January, lawyers told a court on Friday, as the judge expressed optimism about reunification efforts now being the responsibility of Joe Biden’s administration. The new figures were provided as part of a lawsuit brought by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) which in 2018 ended family separations under Donald Trump’s “zero tolerance” policy about unlawful border crossings and ordered the government to reunite families. On Friday, the government’s position in the case was represented publicly for the first time by Biden’s administration instead of Trump’s. The US district judge Dana Sabraw has overseen the case since the beginning and was deeply critical of the Trump administration’s reunification efforts. Sabraw said in court that he was optimistic that the Biden administration, working in concert with advocates, would bring the case “to a conclusion sooner rather than later”. Sabraw, who was appointed by George W Bush in 2003, said the White House could quickly address some of the prevailing issues in the case and that it seemed to him it would work in “complete harmony with the steering committee and NGOs and this joined effort is exciting in many ways”. The ACLU’s lead lawyers on the case, Lee Gelernt, said the “signals are good” from the Biden administration so far, though the attorneys still have concerns about issues such as information sharing. Trump oversaw the separation of nearly 3,000 migrant children under “zero tolerance” and another 1,000 children were separated from their parents during a pilot program in 2017. In Biden’s second week as president, he created a taskforce to reunite the families, calling the separations a “stain on the reputation” of the US. In a court filing on Wednesday, lawyers for the ACLU and the US government said they had been able to make contact with the parents of 105 children since mid-January. By Friday afternoon, the number had increased to 112, attorneys said. Of the 506 children whose parents had not been contacted on Wednesday, 168 of their parents were believed to be in the US, while the other 322 were deported. Attorneys did not have contact information for 16 of the children’s parents as of Wednesday. Government agencies did not have systems to track or reunite separated families when they were taking children from their parents at the border and reunification efforts have depended on information that can be outdated or incomplete. Advocates have traveled to remote parts of Central America to find parents, sometimes with only the name of one parent and the remote municipality they are from to guide the search. Some of these parents are especially difficult to find because they are hiding from the criminal gangs that drove them to flee to the US. If contact with parents is established, it can be difficult to convince them the advocates are there to help. In court on Friday, attorneys also shared updates on Biden’s reunification taskforce, which they said will address issues beyond those raised in the litigation. Government lawyers also confirmed Michelle Brané, the director of the Women’s Refugee Commission’s migrant rights and justice program, had been appointed executive director of the government taskforce. Brané is respected by advocates for migrants and warned separations were happening before the “zero tolerance” policy was in place. The task force, includes the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas. Speaking about family separations earlier this month, Mayorkas said: “I am a father. I am a husband. I am a son. I am a brother. I have not heard before a pain as acute and heartbreaking as that, and it is our commitment to make sure that pain is not felt again.” Facing intense pressure nationally and abroad, the Trump administration stopped mass family separations in June 2018, but more than 1,100 children have been separated since.

  • Congressman Matt Gaetz doubles down on his defense of Ted Cruz's Cancún vacation

    Florida GOP Rep. Gaetz claimed at CPAC that the news media is more worried about Ted Cruz's vacation than migrant 'caravans going through Mexico.'

  • How Trump upended the race to control the House through 2030

    Both parties are working to make sense of Trump-era election results and how they could shape the next decade of congressional lines.

  • The key facts you need to know about Section 230, the controversial internet law that Trump hated and Biden might reform

    Section 230 has been described as "the most important law protecting internet speech" and "the 26 words that created the internet."

  • Republicans sued over proxy voting in the pandemic. Now they're using it to speak at CPAC.

    Nearly two dozen Republicans attending CPAC in Florida have designated a proxy to vote on their behalf, citing the "ongoing public health emergency."

  • '(We're) really grateful that we have 3 really efficacious vaccines': Dr. Fauci

    George Stephanopoulos interviews White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci on "This Week."

  • Jill and Joe Biden have a phone-free dinner date every night at the White House

    Jill Biden said on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" that she and President Biden have a dinner date ritual before he goes back to work and she grades papers.

  • This week on "Face the Nation," February 28, 2021

    Dr. Anthony Fauci and Rep. Adam Kinzinger appear on Sunday's "Face the Nation"

  • Sweden has U-turned on several of its coronavirus measures and is now facing its first lockdown, warns PM

    Sweden, which has famously relied on more voluntary measures during the pandemic, continues to struggle in the face of rising coronavirus cases.

  • FBI pinpoints a single suspect in the death of US Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick

    Federal investigators zeroed in on the assailant after video footage showed the suspect attacking officers with bear spray, The Times reported.

  • 'Doctor Who' Star John Barrowman Says He Hopes the Next Doctor Will Be Trans

    "I'd love to see a transgender Doctor. I think that would be awesome."

  • Biden admin scrambles to expand housing for migrant children

    Roughly 97% of the shelter beds the U.S. government has to house unaccompanied migrant children are currently full.

  • Worried about Hans Crouse after quiet 2020? Don’t be. Texas Rangers’ prospect is back

    The 2017 second-round pick has rediscovered his confidence on the mound and has purpose behind his pitching in the form of a son due in May.

  • CPAC designed as a Trump coronation, former head of American Conservative Union says

    "He’s going to continue to make sure people understand that he is the de facto leader of the Republican Party," Al Cardenas said.