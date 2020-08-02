Transcript: Mark Meadows on "Face the Nation"

The following is a transcript of an interview with White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows that aired Sunday, August 2, 2020, on "Face the Nation."

JOHN DICKERSON: We want to go now to White House Chief of staff Mark Meadows, who is in Washington. Good morning, Mr. Meadows.

WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF MARK MEADOWS: Good morning, JOHN. Great to be with you.

JOHN DICKERSON: Well, thank you for being here. I want to start with the state of discussions on that aid package. Yesterday, Senator Schumer, the Democratic leader, said it was the best discussions we've had so far. Would you put it that way?

MEADOWS: Well, I would characterize it that way, but we still have a long ways to go. I- I can tell you that we spent the last three days, actually last four days, trying to get to some kind of consensus, at least to start negotiating. Yesterday was a step in the right direction. Our staffs are actually working today. We'll be meeting again tomorrow. But I'm not optimistic that there will be a solution in the very near term. And- and that's why I think the effort that Senator Martha McSally led on the Senate floor to extend the enhanced unemployment was the right move. And yet Senator Schumer and his Democratic colleagues blocked that.

JOHN DICKERSON: Well, there's also, of course, been some heartburn among Republicans who see an extension of a larger number being a strain on the deficit, so my question to you is--

MEADOWS: Yeah, but- but I would, JOHN, I would recommend when that came to the Senate floor, there was not a single Republican that voted against that. It was only the Democrats that voted against that. So I think it's important for your viewers to understand that if- if you have unemployed people that have lost their enhanced unemployment, they need to call their Democrat senators and House members because they're the ones that are standing in the way of having those extended right now.

JOHN DICKERSON: But there was also obviously considerable debate among Republicans on the size of that benefit that made some people think the Republicans couldn't even get a majority of their own votes. But let's talk about the sticking points now. What are they? And is there any chance to get an extension on those important unemployment benefits and then deal with the bigger set of issues later?

MEADOWS: Well, I think the Republicans are ready, and I know the president is ready to do exactly what you're talking about. If we want to extend some of the enhanced unemployment benefits while we negotiate a broader package, I know that Secretary Mnuchin and myself have communicated that to our Democratic colleagues. I know the president has been very clear in making sure that not only we're willing to address that, but there is enough money to make sure that we address the needs that are out there. And yet we continue to see really a stonewalling of any piecemeal type of legislation that happens on Capitol Hill. Hopefully that will change in the coming days.

JOHN DICKERSON: We have Congressman Clyburn, leader of the Democrats, or in the leadership of the Democrats in the House on later in the show. What would you ask him if you were to ask him a question?

MEADOWS: Well, I would- I would ask him, I think the proper question is, is are you willing to encourage Speaker Pelosi to look at doing a standalone bill for enhanced unemployment and bringing that to the floor and encouraging her Senate colleagues to do the same? Because I can tell you, it's the only thing that we've run out of money. We actually have 1.4 trillion dollars. That's trillion with a "t" of money left still to invest. We have over $100 billion available for state and local. We have over $100 billion for small businesses to tap into still today. And we have over nine billion dollars still available for testing. The one area where we don't have the money is for an enhanced unemployment benefits.

JOHN DICKERSON: Alright.

MEADOWS: And so I would ask him that question or will he encourage the speaker to- to address that?

JOHN DICKERSON: Let me ask you about the COVID numbers. This week we're seven months into this pandemic. The numbers reached 150,000 deaths. When- when we look at what the president says this week, he seems to be rowing in the opposite direction of his health experts. He's criticizing and contradicting Dr. Fauci on Twitter. The president is talking about hydroxychloroquine. None of his public health officials are talking about that issue, and yet they're trying to get a message out into the country. Who has a better megaphone than the president? Why is his message on this so different than what- his public health officials? Shouldn't they be in line?